Retailers can expect more coverage, more customized advice, and expert consultation, all at preferred rates

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) and Producers Group announce the launch of RCC RetailCare a new health benefits program available to retailers across Canada.

Retail Council of Canada introduces Canada's first—and only—health insurance program developed specifically for its members RetailCare -Health Benefits for Retailers (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

Through RCC RetailCare, retailers can now easily offer their employees best-in-class health and wellness benefits, including prescription drugs, dental, enhanced hospital care, vision, paramedical and more.

This health program is especially attractive to retailers because it leverages the buying power of RCC's network of retailers across Canada, is national in scope, and can also be extended to permanent part-time employees who work a minimum of 20 hours a week. This allows the program to offer retailers of all sizes the preferential rates and service flexibility normally reserved for larger operators.

RCC RetailCare is powered by Agile Benefits™, with its own leading-edge insurance products technology platform. It is Producers Group's preferred technology platform to manage the health benefit program's administration and claims management. Both employers and employees will have full access to the benefits program through an easy-to-use mobile app.

"Our members have been looking for an affordable, flexible, easy to access health benefits plan and we are thrilled at the program RCC has been able to develop with Producers Group," says Santo Ligotti, Vice-President, Membership Relations and Services at Retail Council of Canada. "Being able to offer retail staff a comprehensive benefits program is an important step in supporting their health and that of their families, and an excellent tool to help attract the best retail talent."

"Producers Group is happy to extend our extensive experience in association health benefits to Canada's retailers, many of whom are working through one of the most challenging periods in memory," says Mark Ber, President of Producers Group. "What we've been able to create with RCC RetailCare is a program that also offers smaller retailers an affordable plan that allows them access to everything that the multinationals enjoy. This includes premier services such as wellness resources, telemedicine, and access to Best Doctors, a second opinion medical provider. Because we know that retailers across the country all have different requirements, our program has the flexibility to provide customizable plans that affordably offer every member exactly what they need."

RCC RetailCare is one of several saving programs Retail Council of Canada members can enjoy when they become part of the strongest retail advocacy association in Canada.

Learn more about RCC RetailCare.

About Producers Group

The Producers Group designs specialized insurance and health benefit s plans that professionals rely on to protect their families, employees, businesses, and financial interests. www.producersgroup.ca

About Agile Benefits™

Agile Benefits™ is an administration/technology benefit platform that consolidates an all-in-one digital portal for employers, employees, and insurance companies. They also have a web portal/mobile app with intuitive real-time access to all benefit resources. www.agilebenefits.ca/en_ca

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $78 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were over $400B in 2020. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit industry-funded association that represents small, medium, and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, and online merchants. www.retailcouncil.org

