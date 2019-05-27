Retail Council of Canada Applauds the New Ontario Government Alcohol Report: Important first step towards giving consumers more convenience, choice and better pricing

TORONTO, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) gives the Ontario Government's new Alcohol Report, released earlier this afternoon, a standing ovation.

This report calls on the Ontario Government to act expeditiously where it can while it plans for a significantly more open and competitive market in the future. This report shows that the government is serious about delivering on its promise to increase choice and convenience for consumers and foster price competition.

The report highlights how the current deal granting exclusive rights to large global brewers is a bad deal for Ontarians. It demonstrates how craft beer only makes up 2% of The Beer Store sales, how the current deal constrains price competition, and how their exclusive ability to sell 12 packs and 24 packs is a bad deal for Ontarians convenience-wise.

RCC couldn't agree more.

RCC applauds the recommendations, it highlights that Ontario should end the anti-competitive practice of having a fixed, uniform retail price, and the direction that Government should increase the number of retail locations through a phased in approach to license new alcohol stores.

"Ontario is dead last in Canada when it comes to alcohol choice and convenience," says Karl Littler, Senior Vice-President of Government Relations with the Retail Council of Canada. "Ontario currently has the lowest density of retail outlets selling beer, wine, cider and spirits in the country. Today's report, if fully implemented, would see increased choice and convenience for the consumer, more jobs for industry, and lower prices."

Based on Statistics Canada data, the Province of Ontario has 2.4 retail outlets per 10,000 people while the national average is 5.9 outlets per 10,000. To move to the national average, Ontario would add an additional 4,028 locations which would result in 9,100 new jobs.

"We support today's report by Ken Hughes, which, if implemented, would see the market deregulated. Any decision that offers further deregulation on alcohol is a win for consumers and a win for Ontario's economy," says Littler.

Retail is Canada's largest employer with 2.1 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $76 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were $375 billion in 2018. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two thirds of retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit, industry-funded association that represents small, medium and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers and online merchants. www.RetailCouncil.org

