Retail Council of Canada announces full speaker line-up for RCC STORE 22 Conference, May 31 - June 1, 2022 in Toronto

Retail's most influential leaders will meet in person for the first time in three years to discuss critical issues affecting retail and new ideas for retail success

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated full agenda for this year's RCC STORE 22 Conference.

This year's two-day conference will profile speakers who are the "who's who" of retail in North America. RCC STORE 22 will also bring together more than 75 speakers and 2,000 retail delegates and business partners who will be encouraged to talk candidly about current their challenges, how to drive change, and about the future possibilities for retail.

Some of the amazing speakers presenting at STORE. In this picture are: Top row (left to right): Clint Mahlman, President & COO, London Drugs Limited; Dr. Hadiya Roderique, Diversity and Inclusion Advocate, Journalist, Lawyer; Catherine Laporte, Vice President, Marketing, Lowe’s Canada; Bobby Sahni, Partner & Co-founder, Ethnicity Matters Bottom row (left to right): Salma Dhanani, Senior Manager, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, Sephora Canada; Rocky Ozaki, Founder, NoW of Work Inc. and the NoW-Academy; Gregoire Baret, Vice President, Consumer Experience, Aldo; Gillian Stein, CEO, Henry's (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

This year's powerful roster of speakers includes:

Susan O'Brien , Chief Brand & Customer Officer, Canadian Tire Corporation

, Chief Brand & Customer Officer, Rosie Pouzar , Chief Operating Officer, Sephora Canada

, Chief Operating Officer, Ron Wilson , President, International, Best Buy Canada

, President, International, Gillian Stein , CEO, Henry's

, CEO, Kate Ancketill , CEO and founder, GDR Creative Intelligence

, CEO and founder, Dr. Hadiya Roderique , Diversity and Inclusion Advocate, Journalist, Lawyer

, Diversity and Inclusion Advocate, Journalist, Lawyer Dianne Buckner , Host, CBC's Dragons' Den

, Host, Ira Kalish , Chief Global Economist, Deloitte

, Chief Global Economist, Paco Underhill , Founder and former CEO, Envirosell

, Founder and former CEO, Jacquelyn Kankam , Senior Director of Sustainability & Social Impact, DECIEM

, Senior Director of Sustainability & Social Impact, Duncan Fulton , Chief Corporate Officer, Restaurant Brands International

, Chief Corporate Officer, Joanna Griffiths , Founder and CEO, Knix

, Founder and CEO, Eric Morris , Director Retail , Google Canada

Director Retail Diane J. Brisebois , President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada

"Many retailers have changed their business models over the last two years to be much more responsive to their customers' quickly changing needs, that, as we all know have been influenced by new insights accelerated by the pandemic. RCC STORE 22 will inspire with retail stories of companies and entrepreneurs who have taken advantage of the new landscape to reemerge stronger and better positioned for success well into the future," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada. "This year's conference topics and speakers will address tough questions and provide a range of perspectives and insights that retailers can immediately bring to their teams."

At RCC STORE 22, retailers can attend provocative "big picture" keynote presentations as well as concurrent sessions focusing on store operations, marketing, supply chain, and digital and mobile commerce. The content has been developed to ensure that each retailer – regardless of size or type (e.g., large, medium, independent, mass merchant, apparel, grocery) – can participate in sessions that are most relevant to their business needs. There is also an exciting exhibitor floor which will feature some of the most innovative business partners, from start-ups to leading established companies. These exhibitors will be available to demonstrate their cutting-edge technologies, strategies, and retail solutions.

Record numbers of participants have already registered for RCC STORE 2022, which will be held on May 31 and June 1, 2022 at the Toronto Congress Centre. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit StoreConference.ca

Media are invited to attend.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $78 billion in total compensation. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were over $433B in 2021. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit industry-funded association that represents small, medium, and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, and online merchants. www.retailcouncil.org .

