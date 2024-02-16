Resumption of normal operations at the Port-Cartier Institution

PORT-CARTIER, QC, Feb. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The modified routine and exceptional search put in place at Port-Cartier Institution on February 7, 2024, ended on February 12, 2024. The institution has since resumed normal operations and visits were reinstated.

During the exceptional search, contraband and unauthorized items were found, including handmade weapons, cell phones with accessories and SIM cards.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to have contraband brought into correctional institutions.

