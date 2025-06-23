SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - On June 22, 2025, during the 11 p.m. count in the minimum-security unit at Archambault Institution, a multi-level security federal institution, staff members discovered that Richard Plourde was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Sûreté du Québec and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Richard Plourde is 62 years old, measures 178 cm (5′10″) in height and weighs 105 kg (231 lb). The offender has a fair complexion, brown eyes and grey hair. He has a tattoo of a skull bone and hand on his right shoulder, a rose on his abdomen and the letters R.P. on his right arm.

The offender is currently serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Richard Plourde is asked to contact the police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the offender.

