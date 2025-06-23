SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - At approximately 3:40 p.m. on June 23, 2025, inmate Richard Plourde was apprehended by the Sûreté du Québec.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from the minimum-security unit at Archambault Institution, since June 22, 2025.

Ensuring the safety and security of its institutions, staff, and the public remains our highest priority in the operation of the federal correctional system.

The Correctional Service of Canada is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Follow us on social media

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

Media Relations, Quebec Region, [email protected]