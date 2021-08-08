Results of the referendum on 4020 Avenue Hingston: The majority voted in favour of the demolition of the former Saint Columba church

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The majority of residents voted for resolution CA21170101 approving specific proposal PP-122 for the demolition of the former Saint Columba church and the renovation of the parish hall for the purposes of housing as part of the construction of a residential complex comprising 10 housing units on the property located at 4020 Avenue Hingston.

556 ballots were counted, which represents a participation rate of 37%. The count showed that 337 people are in favour of specific proposal PP-122 and 219 are against it, which is equivalent to 60% in favour of the project and 40% against the project

In accordance with section 578 of the Act respecting elections and referendums in municipalities (CQLR, c. E-2.2), the city clerk will table the final results of the poll before the Council at its first sitting following the referendum, that is to say on August 16, 2021. In that context, the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce will formally acknowledge the result of the vote.

No comments will be issued by the borough this evening.

Timeline of the process

April 6, 2021 : The borough council adopts the resolution approving specific proposal PP-122.

: The borough council adopts the resolution approving specific proposal PP-122. May 6 to 20, 2021 : Keeping of the register.

The register was replaced by a 15-day period for receiving written referendum poll requests, from May 6 to 20, 2021 , due to Ministerial Order 2020-033.

: Keeping of the register. June 7, 2021 : Submission of the certificate related to the keeping of the register to the Borough Council by the borough secretary.

The number of qualified voters was 1,510 and the number of signatures required for a referendum poll to be held was 162. 219 qualified voters signed the register.

: Submission of the certificate related to the keeping of the register to the Borough Council by the borough secretary. June 21, 2021 : Announcement by the Borough Council of the referendum poll.

: Announcement by the Borough Council of the referendum poll. August 1, 2021 : Date of the referendum poll.

The referendum had to be held exclusively by correspondence (by post), and the voting had to end at 4:30 p.m. on the seventh day following the polling day, i.e. at 4:30 p.m. on August 8, 2021 , in application of Ministerial Order 2020-033.

: Date of the referendum poll. August 8, 2021 at 4:30 p.m .: End of the poll.

The counting of the ballots was done immediately after 4:30 p.m. on August 8, 2021 .

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Côte-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

For further information: Stéphane Plante, Borough Director, 514-971-2479

