Results of General Meeting of Shareholders

PERTH, Western Australia, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX) (TSX: WGX) (Westgold or the Company) wishes to advise pursuant to Listing Rule 3.13.2 that the resolution presented at the General Meeting of Shareholders held today was carried by a poll.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the Company advises details of the resolution and the votes received in respect of the resolution are set out in the attached summary.

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board. Investor and media relations enquiries Investor Relations Kasun Liyanaarachchi Group Manager Investor Relations & Communications

[email protected]

+61 458 564 483 Media Annette Ellis Manager Communications & Corporate Affairs [email protected] +61 458 200 039

Westgold Resources Limited

General Meeting

Tuesday, 18 March 2025

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable) Resolution Result Resolution Resolution Type For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried / Not Carried 1 Financial Assistance Special 624,234,940 978,884 480,123 1,417,463 624,801,615 978,884 1,417,463 Carried (99.76 %) (0.16 %) (0.08 %) (99.84 %) (0.16 %)

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

