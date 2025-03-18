Results of General Meeting of Shareholders

Westgold Resources Limited

Mar 18, 2025, 08:00 ET

PERTH, Western Australia, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX) (TSX: WGX) (Westgold or the Company) wishes to advise pursuant to Listing Rule 3.13.2 that the resolution presented at the General Meeting of Shareholders held today was carried by a poll.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the Company advises details of the resolution and the votes received in respect of the resolution are set out in the attached summary.

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

Investor and media relations enquiries

Investor Relations

Kasun Liyanaarachchi 

Group Manager Investor Relations & Communications
[email protected]
+61 458 564 483

Media

Annette Ellis

Manager Communications & Corporate Affairs

[email protected]

+61 458 200 039

Westgold Resources Limited
General Meeting
Tuesday, 18 March 2025
Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)

Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)

Resolution

Result

Resolution

Resolution

Type

For

Against

Proxy's

Discretion

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried /

Not Carried

1 Financial Assistance

Special

624,234,940

978,884

480,123

1,417,463

624,801,615

978,884

1,417,463

Carried

(99.76 %)

(0.16 %)

(0.08 %)

(99.84 %)

(0.16 %)

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited

Westgold Resources Limited