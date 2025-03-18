Results of General Meeting of Shareholders

News provided byWestgold Resources Limited
Mar 18, 2025, 08:00 ET
PERTH, Western Australia, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX) (TSX: WGX) (Westgold or the Company) wishes to advise pursuant to Listing Rule 3.13.2 that the resolution presented at the General Meeting of Shareholders held today was carried by a poll.
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the Company advises details of the resolution and the votes received in respect of the resolution are set out in the attached summary.
This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.
Investor and media relations enquiries
Investor Relations
Kasun Liyanaarachchi
Group Manager Investor Relations & Communications
Media
Annette Ellis
Manager Communications & Corporate Affairs
+61 458 200 039
Westgold Resources Limited
General Meeting
Tuesday, 18 March 2025
Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
Resolution details
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
Number of votes cast on the poll
Resolution
Result
Resolution
Resolution
Type
For
Against
Proxy's
Discretion
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Carried /
Not Carried
1 Financial Assistance
Special
624,234,940
978,884
480,123
1,417,463
624,801,615
978,884
1,417,463
Carried
(99.76 %)
(0.16 %)
(0.08 %)
(99.84 %)
(0.16 %)
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited
