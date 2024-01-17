Restoration of former mining sites - Public information session in Oujé-Bougoumou and Chibougamau on the restoration of the Mine Principale site Français

CHIBOUGAMAU, QC, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts invites the public to a public information session on the progress of the project to restore the Mine Principale site located in Chibougamau, in the administrative region of Nord-du-Québec.

Two information sessions are organized. They will allow departmental specialists to provide a status update on the restoration project and answer any questions there may be.

Information sessions

Tuesday, January 23, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. – Oujé-Bougoumou (session held in English): Petaapin Youth Center Gymnasium (120, rue Oujé-Bougoumou Meskino)

Wednesday, January 24, 2024, from 7:00 p.m.Chibougamau (session held in French): Reception room of the Club de golf de Chibougamau-Chapais (130, rue des Forces-Armées Street)

Additional information

For additional information, please contact the Centre de services des mines at:

By telephone:

From Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Telephone: 418-627-6278
Toll-free: 1-800-363-7233

By email: [email protected] 

