Nearly half of investors with responsible investments plan to increase allocations; across all investors, 43% are more likely to invest in Canadian-domiciled companies

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Investors with responsible investments show continued commitment, with nearly half expecting to increase their allocations over the next year, as broader investment preferences shift in response to economic, geopolitical and environmental factors, according to the Responsible Investment Association's 2026 Investor Opinion Survey.

Based on a survey of 1,001 Canadian investors, the findings show that 47% of respondents who currently hold responsible investments expect to increase the proportion of their portfolios allocated to these investments over the next year, while an equal share expect to maintain their allocation. Only 1% expect to decrease and 5% are not sure.

At the same time, 43% of investors say they are more likely than one year ago to invest in Canadian-domiciled companies, compared to 37% for infrastructure-related energy and utilities firms and 25% for defense companies, highlighting a broader shift toward domestic opportunities and economic resilience.

While 67% of investors express interest in responsible investment, unchanged from 2025, this sustained interest is not yet matched by consistent understanding, underscoring the need for clearer information, greater transparency and more accessible communication.

Key Findings

Allocation intentions remain strong : Among investors who currently hold responsible investments, 47% expect to increase their allocations over the next year, while an equal share expect to maintain them. Only 1% expect to decrease and 5% are unsure.

: Among investors who currently hold responsible investments, 47% expect to increase their allocations over the next year, while an equal share expect to maintain them. Only 1% expect to decrease and 5% are unsure. Interest remains high : 67% of Canadian investors express interest in responsible investment, consistent with 2025.

: 67% of Canadian investors express interest in responsible investment, consistent with 2025. Knowledge gap persists : 71% say they know little or nothing about responsible investment or have never heard of it.

: 71% say they know little or nothing about responsible investment or have never heard of it. Adoption holds steady : 28% report owning responsible investments, while 38% are unsure if they do.

: 28% report owning responsible investments, while 38% are unsure if they do. Clarity and trust remain key barriers : Greenwashing and lack of knowledge about responsible investment funds (66%), followed by unclear fund labels (64%), are the top deterrents.

: Greenwashing and lack of knowledge about responsible investment funds (66%), followed by unclear fund labels (64%), are the top deterrents. Shifting investment preferences: In response to economic, geopolitical and environmental factors, 43% of investors say they are more likely than one year ago to invest in Canadian-domiciled companies, compared to 37% for infrastructure-related energy and utilities firms and 25% for defense companies.

Taken together, the findings suggest that while interest in responsible investment remains elevated and conviction among existing investors is strong, evolving market conditions are also shaping broader investment preferences.

Investors continue to approach responsible investment through a practical lens. The majority cite investment opportunities (91%) and risk reduction (88%) as key considerations, alongside personal values and societal impact.

While most investors work with a financial advisor (68%), conversations about responsible investment are not yet a consistent part of the advice process. Nearly three-quarters (73%) say they would like these considerations to be included in the Know Your Client process, yet only 28% report being asked.

"Younger investors continue to lead in both interest and adoption, while also expressing greater sensitivity to issues like greenwashing and product clarity," says Patricia Fletcher, CEO of the RIA. "This reinforces the importance of clear information, credible disclosures and informed advice in supporting investor confidence."

The 2026 Investor Opinion Survey was produced as part of the RIA's Responsible Investment Research Initiative, which delivers data-driven insights on the evolution of responsible investment in Canada.

View the full report here.

*For messages from Responsible Investment Research Initiative partners, view page 4 of the report.

About the RIA Investor Opinion Survey

The Responsible Investment Association publishes the RIA Investor Opinion Survey annually to track individual investors' perspectives on responsible investment and various environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. The 2026 Survey is based on data collected by Ipsos from 1,001 Canadian individual investors between February 11th and February 16th, 2026. Investors are defined as individuals who currently own investments such as mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds or other securities. The poll has a Bayesian credibility interval of ±3.5%.

About the Responsible Investment Research Initiative

The Responsible Investment Research Initiative, a program of the Responsible Investment Association (RIA), delivers objective, data-driven insights spanning the full spectrum of responsible investment in Canada through a series of comprehensive reports.

The Initiative and production of the reports are generously supported by partners Addenda Capital, Desjardins, Mackenzie Investments, National Bank Investments, RBC Global Asset Management and TD Asset Management. Learn more at www.ri-research-initiative.ca.

About the Responsible Investment Association (RIA)

The RIA is Canada's investment industry association with a purpose of entrenching responsible investment (RI) in Canada's financial ecosystem. The RIA's membership includes asset managers, asset owners, advisors and service providers. Institutional members collectively manage approximately $47 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at www.riacanada.ca.

SOURCE Responsible Investment Association

Media Contact: Ady Jonsohn, Vice President, Content Development and Delivery, Responsible Investment Association, [email protected]