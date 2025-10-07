Despite moderating RI adoption, committed advisors remain steady, growth expectations positive and nearly half of respondents support the incorporation of RI in Know Your Client forms

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Responsible investment (RI) adoption among Canadian financial advisors has tapered since 2023, yet committed users remain stable and opportunities are emerging to close service gaps and align advisor practices with strong client demand, according to a new study released today by the Responsible Investment Association (RIA).

The 2025 RIA Advisor RI Insights Study, based on a national survey of 300 Canadian retail investment advisors, shows that although RI adoption has declined since 2023, overall growth expectations remain positive. The study also points to a persistent "RI service gap," where clients who are interested in RI are not getting the services they want. Nearly half of advisors, however, support adding RI questions to the Know Your Client (KYC) process – an important step toward addressing the gap.

"While adoption has steadied, investor demand for RI remains strong and advisors remain open to closing the service gap," says Patricia Fletcher, CEO of the RIA. "Mobilizing wholesalers and equipping advisors with tools and training, we can empower advisors to align portfolios with their clients' values."

This study is published as part of the Responsible Investment Research Initiative, a program of the RIA that delivers objective, data-driven insights spanning the full spectrum of responsible investment in Canada through three comprehensive reports.

Key findings from the study include:

About the Advisor RI Insights Study

The Responsible Investment Association publishes the Advisor RI Insights Study to capture evolving trends in Canadian retail advisors' usage and perceptions of responsible investment. The 2025 study is based on a survey of 300 advisors conducted by Environics Research between July 2–9, 2025.

About the Responsible Investment Research Initiative

The Responsible Investment Research Initiative, a program of the Responsible Investment Association (RIA), delivers objective, data-driven insights spanning the full spectrum of responsible investment in Canada through three comprehensive research reports: 1) the Investor Opinion Survey, 2) the Advisor RI Insights Study, and 3) the Canadian Responsible Investment Trends Report.

The Initiative and production of the reports are generously supported by partners Addenda Capital, Desjardins, Mackenzie Investments, National Bank Investments, RBC Global Asset Management and TD Asset Management. Learn more at www.ri-research-initiative.ca.

About the Responsible Investment Association (RIA)

The RIA is Canada's investment industry association with a purpose of entrenching responsible investment (RI) in Canada's financial ecosystem. With a history dating back to 1991, the RIA supports members who are committed to the advancement of RI in Canada, including the incorporation of ESG factors into investment decision making.

The RIA convenes members across the full spectrum of the RI industry, from advisors and asset managers to asset owners and service providers, fostering community, providing education and engaging at the highest levels of policy and practice.

The RIA's membership collectively manages over $45 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at www.riacanada.ca.

