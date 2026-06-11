Canadian Investors Prioritize Affordability, Inflation and Economic Resilience in New RIA Investor Pulse Check

New research series provides a snapshot of the factors shaping investor sentiment and decision-making

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Responsible Investment Association (RIA) today released the inaugural Investor Pulse Check, a new research series designed to capture Canadian investor sentiment and evolving investment priorities.

Conducted as part of the Responsible Investment Research Initiative, the first Investor Pulse Check comes at a time of ongoing economic uncertainty and examines the factors having the greatest impact on investment decisions, investor understanding of responsible investing and the types of information Canadians value from financial advisors.

The findings, based on a survey of 1,001 Canadian investors, reveal that affordability and inflation are currently the factors having the greatest impact on investment decisions, followed by Canada's economic resilience and global geopolitical uncertainty. Corporate accountability and governance, energy and infrastructure development and climate and environmental risks also remain important considerations for many investors.

"The investment landscape is evolving rapidly, shaped by economic pressures, geopolitical developments and changing investor expectations," said Patricia Fletcher, CEO of the Responsible Investment Association. "At a time when affordability pressures, economic uncertainty and geopolitical developments continue to influence investor behaviour, understanding how Canadians are navigating these issues is more important than ever. The Investor Pulse Check series was created to provide a more frequent view of investor sentiment between our larger annual studies. The findings reinforce the importance of understanding investor priorities and ensuring that investment discussions remain relevant, responsive and grounded in the realities Canadians are experiencing today."

The research also found that investors respond positively to terms such as responsible investing, sustainable investing and values-aligned investing when describing investment approaches that consider factors beyond financial performance alone. At the same time, the results suggest there remains considerable variation in how investors interpret the term "responsible investing," highlighting the ongoing importance of investor education and clear communication.

Additional findings point to growing interest in more personalized discussions with financial advisors. Investors indicated that questions related to personal values, investment preferences and environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations are important components of holistic financial planning. Respondents also identified practical resources, including examples of investment options, explanations of risk and return implications and real-world case studies, as valuable tools for supporting informed investment decision-making.

Key Findings

Affordability and inflation dominate investor decision-making , cited by roughly half of Canadian investors as having the greatest impact on their investment decisions.

, cited by roughly half of Canadian investors as having the greatest impact on their investment decisions. Investors remain highly focused on economic resilience and geopolitical uncertainty , highlighting concerns that extend beyond personal finances and market performance.

, highlighting concerns that extend beyond personal finances and market performance. Multiple responsible investment-related terms resonate with investors , including responsible investing, sustainable investing and values-aligned investing.

, including responsible investing, sustainable investing and values-aligned investing. Understanding of responsible investing remains fragmented , with investors associating the term with a range of concepts, including ESG factors, values alignment, risk mitigation and impact.

, with investors associating the term with a range of concepts, including ESG factors, values alignment, risk mitigation and impact. Investors want more personalized discussions with advisors , including conversations about values, preferences and ESG-related considerations alongside their financial goals.

, including conversations about values, preferences and ESG-related considerations alongside their financial goals. Practical guidance matters, with investors seeking examples, case studies and information about risk and return to support investment decisions.

The Investor Pulse Check series complements the Responsible Investment Research Initiative's flagship studies, including the Canadian Responsible Investment Trends Report, Investor Opinion Survey and Advisor RI Insights Study, by providing more frequent perspectives on emerging trends and market developments.

A short video discussion highlighting key findings from the inaugural Investor Pulse Check were also released today.

The Investor Pulse Check and accompanying videos are available at www.ri-research-initiative.ca.

Future Investor Pulse Checks will continue to explore emerging issues influencing investor sentiment, investment preferences and responsible investment in Canada.

The Responsible Investment Association gratefully acknowledges the support of the Responsible Investment Research Initiative partners, Addenda Capital, Desjardins, Mackenzie Investments, National Bank Investments, RBC Global Asset Management and TD Asset Management, whose ongoing commitment helps advance this important research.

Methodology

The inaugural Investor Pulse Check is based on data collected by Ipsos from 1,001 Canadian individual investors between May 1 and May 6, 2026. Investors are defined as individuals who currently own investments such as mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds or other securities. The poll has a Bayesian credibility interval of ±3.5%.

About the Responsible Investment Research Initiative

The Responsible Investment Research Initiative, a program of the Responsible Investment Association (RIA), delivers objective, data-driven research spanning the full spectrum of responsible investment in Canada through a suite of complementary studies and reports.

The Initiative and production of its research are generously supported by partners Addenda Capital, Desjardins, Mackenzie Investments, National Bank Investments, RBC Global Asset Management and TD Asset Management.

Learn more at www.ri-research-initiative.ca.

About the Responsible Investment Association

The Responsible Investment Association (RIA) is Canada's investment industry association with a purpose of entrenching responsible investment in Canada's financial ecosystem. The RIA's membership includes asset managers, asset owners, advisors and service providers. Institutional members collectively manage more than $47 trillion in assets globally.

Learn more at www.riacanada.ca.

SOURCE Responsible Investment Association

Media Contact: Ady Jonsohn, Vice President, Content Development and Delivery, Responsible Investment Association, [email protected]