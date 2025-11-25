New RIA Report highlights a resilient market with the conversation shifting from quantity to the quality of RI implementation

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Responsible investment (RI) remains a defining feature of Canada's financial ecosystem, according to the 2025 Canadian Responsible Investment Trends Report, released today by the Responsible Investment Association (RIA). Despite heightened global scrutiny and increasingly polarized narratives surrounding ESG, Canadian investors continue to demonstrate strong conviction in responsible investment as a driver of long-term value and risk management.

Produced as part of the RIA's Responsible Investment Research Initiative, the report shows that ESG integration is used by 96% of respondents across 87% of assets under management (AUM). While growth expectations have moderated from earlier years of accelerated expansion, two-thirds (66%) of respondents still expect RI to grow, underscoring the staying power of responsible investment and its embedded role in investment processes.

"The global conversation around sustainable finance may be shifting, but our data shows that Canadian investors remain firmly committed to responsible investment." says Patricia Fletcher, Chief Executive Officer of the Responsible Investment Association. "Investors are no longer asking whether sustainability belongs in financial analysis. The focus is now on how RI is implemented with integrity and impact.

2025 Key Findings:

Near-Universal ESG Integration: ESG integration is used by 96% of respondents, covering 87% of AUM and reinforcing RI's central role in Canadian investment practice.

ESG integration is used by 96% of respondents, covering 87% of AUM and reinforcing RI's central role in Canadian investment practice. High Levels of Reporting Confidence: 69% of respondents express confidence in the overall quality of ESG reporting, while 91% are confident in their own organization's reporting; calls for greater standardization and independent assurance remain strong.

69% of respondents express confidence in the overall quality of ESG reporting, while 91% are confident in their own organization's reporting; calls for greater standardization and independent assurance remain strong. Climate Risk as a Leading Driver: Risks associated with a changing climate are now the top driver of RI growth, highlighting the financial materiality of climate considerations.

Risks associated with a changing climate are now the top driver of RI growth, highlighting the financial materiality of climate considerations. Negative Media Narratives as a Barrier: 46% of respondents cite negative media coverage from other jurisdictions as the leading deterrent to RI growth, surpassing greenwashing as a top concern.

46% of respondents cite negative media coverage from other jurisdictions as the leading deterrent to RI growth, surpassing greenwashing as a top concern. Stewardship and Collaboration Remain Strong: 76% of respondents remain active in collaborative engagement initiatives.

76% of respondents remain active in collaborative engagement initiatives. Steady Growth Expectations: 66% expect RI to continue growing, 31% expect RI levels to remain stable and almost none expect contraction.

66% expect RI to continue growing, 31% expect RI levels to remain stable and almost none expect contraction. Commitment to RI: 75% say that RI remains a priority within their portfolio management processes, 24% say it is a higher priority

The findings underscore that Canadian investors view sustainability as essential to sound investment frameworks and decision-making, despite external narratives or trends.

Founded in 1991 as the Social Investment Organization (SIO), the Responsible Investment Association and its members have played a central role in the development of Canada's RI landscape for more than three decades. Through research, advocacy and convening, the RIA supports practitioners across the industry and reinforces Canada's leadership in sustainable finance.

View the full report [here].

For messages from Responsible Investment Research Initiative partners, see page 4 of the Report.

About the Canadian Responsible Investment Trends Report

The Canadian Responsible Investment Trends Report, published by the Responsible Investment Association (RIA) as part of the Responsible Investment Research Initiative, is a tool for monitoring the evolution of responsible investment (RI) practices in Canada. This 2025 report draws on responses gathered from a survey of Canadian institutional asset managers and asset owners, which took place between May 7th and July 9th, 2025. The previous survey was conducted in 2024.

About the Responsible Investment Research Initiative

The Responsible Investment Research Initiative, a program of the Responsible Investment Association, delivers objective, data-driven insights into responsible investment trends in Canada through three annual reports:

Investor Opinion Survey Advisor RI Insights Study Canadian Responsible Investment Trends Report

The Initiative is generously supported by partners Addenda Capital, Desjardins, Mackenzie Investments, National Bank Investments, RBC Investor Services, and TD Asset Management. Learn more at www.ri-research-initiative.ca

About the RIA

The Responsible Investment Association (RIA) is Canada's industry association for responsible investment, dedicated to embedding responsible investment across the country's financial ecosystem. The RIA's membership includes asset managers, asset owners, advisors, and service providers who collectively manage more than $45 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at www.riacanada.ca.

