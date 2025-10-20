VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced more than $30 million from the Emergency Treatment Fund (ETF) for 34 projects, and more than $10 million for six projects under the Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP) across Western Canada.

Through the ETF, the Government of Canada helps municipalities and First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities address urgent needs related to the toxic illegal drug supply and overdose crisis. The ETF funds projects that address immediate needs, as identified by the communities to support local capacity and provide access to culturally-relevant, trauma-informed and evidence-based programs and services.

SUAP funding will provide critical support to a range of innovative and time-limited projects by connecting individuals to culturally appropriate, trauma-informed, and evidence-based programs and services.

Quotes

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach to solving the overdose crisis, and no community can solve it alone. By investing in community-driven, culturally relevant, and evidence-based initiatives, we are making sure people have access to the care and support they need, close to home."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Vancouver and Western Canada has faced many challenges due to the overdose crisis. I have seen first-hand the dedicated work that our local organizations have put into serving our community and responding to the needs of those facing addiction. These projects are providing on-the-ground support by providing both immediate, life-saving support, and investing in long-term treatment and recovery."

The Honourable Taleeb Noormohamed

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville

Quick Facts

Budget 2024 provided $150 million over three years for an ETF to support municipalities and Indigenous communities in providing rapid responses to the overdose crisis.

On October 6, 2025, Health Canada launched a call for proposals under the ETF for projects for the 2026/27 fiscal year.

Since 2017, over $755 million has been invested in more than 465 projects under Health Canada's SUAP.

Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709