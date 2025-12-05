SUDBURY, ON, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury highlighted the $2.6 million in funding for Cambrian College to develop Northeastern Ontario's first Level II dental assisting program. This project is part of the broader investment of more than $35 million over three years for 30 projects under the Oral Health Access Fund (OHAF).

Projects like these will improve training for oral health students by allowing them to obtain the hands-on experience they need to provide care to Canadians across the country while strengthening efforts to improve access to care.

Close to six million Canadians are now covered under the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP). In Ontario, over 2.3 million people are now covered under the Plan, and more than 1.4 million people have already received care from participating providers. The CDCP is making life more affordable by saving eligible Canadians an average of $800 per year on their oral health care services.

Currently, more than 27,000 oral health providers are participating in the CDCP by offering a wide range of services such as cleanings, fillings and dentures, representing close to 100% of active providers in Canada.

For some CDCP members, it is their first time seeing an oral health provider in decades. Without access to dental care, many people visit the emergency rooms for dental issues, which could be treated in a dental office. By providing better access to care, the CDCP is helping to ease pressure on Canada's health care system.

Quote

"Thanks to the CDCP Canadians are now receiving the preventive care they need, and this program is only possible because of the commitment and participation of almost all oral providers across the country. Our support to new training projects will not only empower the next generation of oral health professionals but also contribute to lower costs for families."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Dental care should never be out of reach. Thanks to the Canadian Dental Care Plan, millions of Canadians now have access to the treatments they need to maintain a healthy smile. This program is helping build a healthier, more equitable Canada--one person at a time. Apply today at Canada.ca/dental and join the growing number of Canadians already benefiting from this essential support."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Today's announcement is great news for families in our region. With new investments in training at Cambrian College, we're strengthening our local health workforce and ensuring more people can get the dental care they need close to home. I'm proud to see our community benefit from programs, like the OHAF and the CDCP, which are building a healthier future for Canadians."

Viviane Lapointe

Member of Parliament for Sudbury, Ontario

Quick Facts

All eligible Canadians can apply to the CDCP. To qualify, applicants must:

Not have access to dental insurance



Have filed their individual 2024 tax return in Canada (and their spouse's or common-law partner's, if applicable)



Have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000



Be a Canadian resident for tax purposes

CDCP members who do not already have an oral health provider can consult Sun Life's CDCP Provider Search to find one in their community.

Close to 100% of active dentists, denturists, dental hygienists and dental specialists in Canada, including those in educational institutions, are caring for patients covered under the CDCP.

Announced in Budget 2023, the OHAF is a grants and contributions program led by Health Canada and designed to complement the CDCP. The fund aims to expand access to oral health care by supporting projects that reduce or remove barriers to accessing oral health care for targeted populations.

Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Emmanuelle Ducharme, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public inquiries, 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709