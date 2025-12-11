OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Two years ago, the Government of Canada launched the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP), marking the beginning of one of Canada's largest social programs. Today, the program is improving the lives of millions of people by making oral health care more affordable and accessible than ever before.

Last May, the new government expanded the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) to include millions of new eligible Canadians.

The CDCP is transforming the lives of nearly six million Canadians who are now covered under the plan and over 3.5 million have already receiving the care they need.

This CDCP is helping Canadians and their families reduce their out-of-pocket costs and access essential oral health care services. On average, Canadians are saving $800 per year, and for some, it was their first time seeing an oral health provider in decades.

These past two years could not have been successful without the dedication of oral health providers and their staff nationwide, who continue to support CDCP patients and help improve access to care across the country.

To apply to the CDCP or for more information, visit Canada.ca/dental.

Quotes

"Two years after launching the Canadian Dental Care Plan, we are seeing its real impact. Millions of Canadians now have access to oral health care, and families are saving hundreds of dollars each year. I want to thank oral health professionals across the country, whose dedication has been essential to the success of this program."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Dental care should never be out of reach. Thanks to the Canadian Dental Care Plan, millions of Canadians - many for the first time in years - now have access to the treatments they need to maintain a healthy smile. This program is helping build a healthier, more equitable Canada, one person at a time."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Quick Facts

All eligible Canadians can apply to the CDCP. To qualify, applicants must:

Not have access to dental insurance



Have filed their individual 2024 tax return in Canada (and their spouse's or common-law partner's, if applicable)



Have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000



Be a Canadian resident for tax purposes

CDCP members who do not already have an oral health provider can consult Sun Life's CDCP Provider Search to find one in their community.

Since the CDCP is an income-based plan it is essential for members to confirm their eligibility each year to renew their coverage. Members can renew as soon as they receive their latest Notice of Assessment from the Canada Revenue Agency each year.

CDCP members are encouraged to create a My Service Canada Account (MSCA) - Canada.ca, if they don't already have one, to stay apprise of any CDCP updates.

