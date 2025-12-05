Product: Counterfeit Viagra (100 mg sildenafil tablets) and counterfeit Cialis (20 mg tadalafil tablets)

Counterfeit Viagra (100 mg sildenafil tablets) and counterfeit Cialis (20 mg tadalafil tablets) Issue: Health products - Product safety, Unauthorized product

Health products - Product safety, Unauthorized product What to do: Immediately stop using and safely dispose of the product. Consult a health care professional if you have taken this product and have health concerns. Only buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies.

Affected products

Counterfeit Viagra, 100 mg sildenafil tablets, expiry 03-2030 (no lot number) Expiry date with an incorrect format printed on the foil blister pack, "EXP 0 32030"

Counterfeit Cialis, 20 mg tadalafil tablets, Lot 05668, expiry 04-2028

Issue

Health Canada has seized counterfeit Viagra and Cialis from Rocky Convenience in Toronto, Ontario (2466 St. Clair Avenue West). The manufacturers of Viagra and Cialishave confirmed that the seized product are counterfeit.

Selling counterfeit health products in Canada is illegal. Counterfeit drugs are made to look like authentic products, but they are not the same and may pose serious health risks. They have not been assessed by Health Canada for safety, efficacy and quality and may contain:

no drug at all

a higher dosage than shown on the label

dangerous contaminants and hidden ingredients

Like the authentic version, the seized products are labelled to contain either the prescription drug sildenafil or tadalafil. Sildenafil and tadalafil should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional. They should not be used by people taking any kind of nitrate drug (e.g., nitroglycerin) as they can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure. People with heart problems are at increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack, stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure and abnormal heartbeat. Other possible side effects include headache, facial flushing, indigestion, dizziness, abnormal vision, and hearing loss.

The best way to make sure your prescription drug is authentic is to buy it from a licensed pharmacy, with a prescription from your health care professional. Prescription drugs cannot be sold outside of a licensed pharmacy and should only be taken under the care of a health care professional because they are used to treat specific health conditions and may cause serious side effects.

What to do:

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]