MONCTON, NB, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton-Dieppe, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced more than $8 million for nine projects under the Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP). These projects will respond to critical needs related to substance use and addictions in communities across Atlantic Canada.

SUAP funding will provide critical support to a range of innovative and time-limited community-based projects that emphasise supports towards treatment and recovery, as well as prevention and harm reduction. These initiatives are providing critical services by connecting individuals to culturally appropriate, trauma-informed, and evidence-based programs and services.

Quotes

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach to solving the overdose crisis, and no community can solve it alone. By investing in community-driven, culturally relevant, and evidence-based initiatives like these, we are making sure people have access to the care and support they need, close to home."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Moncton and communities throughout Atlantic Canada have faced significant challenges as a result of the overdose crisis. I commend the unwavering commitment of local organizations to deliver essential, immediate support for residents with compassion and care."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Member of Parliament for Moncton-Dieppe

Quick Facts

Since 2017, over $755 million has been invested in more than 465 projects under Health Canada's SUAP.

Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries, 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709