Prosper Canada launches national program and Call for Proposals to expand free financial empowerment services for low- and moderate-income households

TORONTO, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, national charity Prosper Canada announced a Canada-wide Call for Proposals under its new program – Resilient Futures: Building financial well-being for all Canadians.

Supported by a $60 million investment over four-plus years from the Government of Canada's Social Development Partnerships Program – Children and Families, Resilient Futures will support community organizations to deliver critically needed financial empowerment services tailored for people with low and modest incomes, specifically – help tax filing, benefit assistance, and financial coaching and counselling.

"We are thrilled to be launching this landmark program to expand free financial empowerment services to communities across Canada," remarked Prosper Canada CEO, Elizabeth Mulholland. "Our goal is to offer high-quality financial help to these who need it most, so that everyone in Canada has the financial capability, tools and advice they need to build their financial stability and well-being."

Resilient Futures is expected to assist one million Canadians most affected by affordability challenges to build their financial stability and well-being, and to access $2 billion in income benefits and tax credits they are eligible for, but not yet receiving.

The program will fund and equip community organizations to deliver tailored financial empowerment services, train other organizations, and build partnerships and referral networks to expand the reach and impact of their services, particularly to underserved communities.

Applications for funding open April 7, 2025, and will close May 14, 2025.

Eligible organizations can apply for 3.5 years of funding under one of the three funding streams below, designed to ensure services reach diverse regions and populations:

Financial Empowerment Service Hubs – Up to $1 million annually for leading regional or population-specific organizations that will deliver core financial empowerment services and related training and capacity building and collaborate with allied organizations to tailor services and resources for under-served communities.

Financial Empowerment Partners – Up to $300,000 annually for community organizations providing core financial empowerment services.

Priority Population Growth Partners – Up to $200,000 annually for organizations with expertise in supporting Black Canadians, Indigenous Peoples, or people with disabilities, that are interested in delivering tailored financial empowerment services to these communities.

Who should apply?

Prosper Canada invites registered charities and non-profit organizations to apply.

For more information

Interested organizations are encouraged to visit the Resilient Futures application portal at http://community.prospercanada.org/.

For more information about how to apply, upcoming information sessions (English and French), and how to sign up for application updates, visit our portal or contact: [email protected].

Prosper Canada

Prosper Canada is a national charity dedicated to expanding economic opportunity for Canadians living in poverty through program and policy innovation. As Canada's leading national champion of financial empowerment, Prosper Canada works with government, business, and community partners to develop and promote financial policies, programs and resources that remove barriers and help more Canadians to prosper. Learn more at www.prospercanada.org.

SOURCE Prosper Canada

Media contact: Wendy Abbott-Serroul, Prosper Canada, Tel: 416-993 6409, [email protected]