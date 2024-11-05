Talking about money builds confidence and can help Canadians find ways to improve their financial well-being

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - This November marks the 14th annual Financial Literacy Month in Canada, an opportunity to empower Canadians with the knowledge and tools to overcome everyday financial challenges and build a stronger financial future. Talking about money issues is the critical first step on the journey to financial well-being. The existing stigma around money conversations often prevents people from seeking help, but now more than ever, with affordability issues affecting so many, we're stepping up to help create spaces for open, honest discussions about finances.

This year, Prosper Canada joins countless organizations to support Canadians grappling with financial concerns, inviting them to discover resources and tools that can pave the way toward greater financial stability and empowerment for all. By partnering with frontline organizations, government bodies, and communities across the country, we are determined to meet people where they are—delivering essential services to improve access to financial support for all Canadians, especially those in low-income communities.

One standout initiative, our Prosperity Gateways program expands financial support through a powerful network of governments, businesses, and community organizations. By partnering together to embed financial supports into existing services — such as libraries, shelters, and social service agencies - this program offers critical resources that empower Canadians with tools many may have otherwise missed out on.

For example, through a recent library project, over 1,350 people were helped to file their taxes, resulting in a collective $3 million in refunds. This tangible impact is just the beginning. By partnering with key city, municipal and regional governments through embedding services like one-on-one financial help, tax support, and benefits assistance directly, we are on a mission to make it easier for Canadians to access the help they need.

Discover more about the Prosperity Gateways program at Prosper Canada, and join us in fostering a Canada where financial well-being and empowerment are within reach for everyone.

Prosperity Gateways was generously funded by Maytree and the JPMorgan Chase Foundation. Prosper Canada is grateful for their long-standing support.

Prosper Canada is a national charity dedicated to expanding economic opportunity for Canadians living in poverty through program and policy innovation. As Canada's leading national champion of financial empowerment, Prosper Canada works with government, business, and community partners to develop and promote financial policies, programs and resources that remove barriers and help more Canadians to prosper. Learn more at www.prospercanada.org.

