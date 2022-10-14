Canadian Heritage continues to support cultural workers in the live performance sector who are experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - As our venues fill up once again and our artists return to the stage, Canadian Heritage is supporting services that meet the specific needs of the performing arts sector and its workers.

Today, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez announced nearly $10 million in funding for the creation of 59 projects that will provide long-term support to artists and cultural workers.

The 59 independent organizations will develop projects across the country. They will provide cultural workers with advice, information, and professional development opportunities in financial management, mental health and wellness, legal assistance, and career transition, among other areas.

The Minister made the announcement at Le Cabaret Lion d'Or this morning, along with representatives of some of the funded organizations: Les Scènes de Musique Alternatives du Québec, the Dancer Transition Resource Centre, the Artists' Foundation, , the Machinery, the Société professionnelle des auteurs et des compositeurs du Québec, the Centre des arts de la scène Jean-Besré (CASJB), Talk is Free Theatre, the Professional Opera Companies of Canada, the SOCAN Foundation, the Regroupement québécois de la danse, and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

These projects are funded under the second component of the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund. The total value of the fund was $60 million, and the first component was announced earlier this year.

Please see the backgrounder for a list of the 59 funded projects.

Visit our website for the latest details on the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund.

Quotes

"We promised to be there to support artists, and that is what we're doing. As many workers in the sector continue to deal with uncertainty because of the increased cost of living and the ongoing effects of the pandemic, new services available through the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund will make sure to give a boost to their overall well-being. We will continue to work hard to meet the needs of artists."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

Quick Facts

Canada's cultural sector employs more than 726,600 workers, including 158,100 professional artists.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the gross domestic product (GDP) for culture recorded its fifth consecutive increase. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, nominal GDP in Canada's cultural sector exceeded pre-COVID pandemic levels by 1.3 percent. However, live performance GDP lags significantly, reaching only 60.5 percent of its 2019 fourth-quarter level.

In the third quarter of 2021, while overall cultural sector jobs were at 95.5 percent of their 2019 fourth-quarter levels, live performing arts jobs totalled 53,916, or 77.4 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, while overall cultural sector jobs were at 98.5 percent of their 2019 fourth-quarter levels, live performing arts jobs totalled 57,789, or 87 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

In the first quarter of 2022, while overall cultural sector jobs were at 99.8 percent of their 2019 fourth-quarter levels, live performing arts jobs totalled 60,823, or 87.3 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Established to lessen the impact of COVID-19, the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund builds on the $181.5-million investment in 2021–2022, which supports arts and live events workers affected by COVID-19, and was announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement. It complements the support for performing arts organizations available through the two-year (fiscal years 2021–22 and 2022–23), $300-million Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors and the $200-million Reopening Fund, announced in Budget 2021.

Related Products

Backgrounder: List of 59 new projects that will help self-employed cultural workers from the live performance sector thanks to the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund

Backgrounder

List of 59 new projects that will help self-employed cultural workers from the live performance sector thanks to the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund

Organization Project Funding ALBERTA DANCE ALLIANCE Alberta Dance Resilient: Future Fluid Times $60,000 ARTISTS' LEGAL ADVICE SERVICES Legal Support Program for Artists in the Live Performing Arts Sector $37,820 ARTS CONSULTANTS CANADA (ACCA) ACCA Professional Development, Renewing Your Capacity Initiative $90,020 ASSOCIATED DESIGNERS OF CANADA Designer Recovery Skills Training & Mentorship Program $322,823 ASSOCIATION ACADIENNE DES ARTISTES PROFESSIONNEL.LE.S DU N.-B. INC. Mental Health Care Services for Artists + Cultural Workers $280,000 ATLANTIC FEDERATION OF MUSICIANS LOCAL 571 SOCIETY Digitizing the Music Landscape - Transitioning to Live Digital Performances $25,109 CALGARY GRAND THEATRE SOCIETY (THE) Capacity Building for Arts Workers Program $97,350 CANADA'S MUSIC INCUBATOR (CMI) Resiliency Training: Live Performers & Workers (London & Southwestern Ontario) $300,000 CANADIAN ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION Building Resilience: Project C: Professional Development & Legacy Video Recordings $47,214 CANADIAN ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION Building Resilience: Project A: Here to Help - A Mental Health & Wellness Project $180,786 CANADIAN ARTS PRESENTING ASSOCIATION 1: Indigenous Arts Workers Mentorship / 2: Agents Succession Planning & PD $98,300 CANADIAN INSTITUTE FOR THEATRE TECHNOLOGY CITT/ICTS Group Mentorship Program and In-House Assistantships $190,000 CENTRE DE CRÉATION LIMOILOU Faisons rayonner les artistes [Let's Make Artists Shine] $173,129 CENTRE DES ARTS DE LA SCÈNE JEAN-BESRÉ (CASJB) Performing Arts Resilience and Development Incubator $242,148 COMMUNITY ARTS COUNCIL OF VANCOUVER (THE) CACV Performing Arts Workers Resilience Project $30,000 DANCE SASKATCHEWAN INC. Dance Recovery Project: In Support of Mental Health $13,300 DANCER TRANSITION RESOURCE CENTRE Ensuring Resilience in Canadian Artists (ERICA) $510,500 FOLK MUSIC ONTARIO Re:Folk:Us $84,580 FONDATION DES ARTISTES (LA) Project 2: Psychological Support Fund for Performing Arts Workers $400,000 FONDATION DES ARTISTES (LA) Project 3: Legal Support Fund for Performing Arts Workers $400,000 GROUPE DANSE PARTOUT INC. (LE) Professional Development Program for Self-Employed Dance Professionals $27,100 INTERNATIONAL ALLIANCE OF THEATRICAL STAGE EMPLOYEES (IATSE) IATSE - Training Initiative for Live Performance Workers $900,000 INDIE WEEK INC. Indie Week Online Education and Community Initiative $78,000 INDIGENOUS MUSIC ALLIANCE International Indigenous Music Summit Regional Workshop Series $228,808 JABERI DANCE THEATRE INC. Mentorship & training for self-employed dance artists to re-enter workforce $99,000 LES SCÈNES DE MUSIQUE ALTERNATIVES DU QUÉBEC (SMAQ) Re.Prise [Re.Start]: professional support for self-employed workers $260,042 LIL SIS LIL SIS - Ontario + Atlantic Expansion $87,440 MACHINERIE DES ARTS Professional development for established artists (services and resources) $130,000 MANITOBA MUSIC INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION INC. Manitoba Music Business Recovery and Resilience Project $59,600 MASS CULTURE CANADA Training Respectful, Adaptive, and Inclusive Networks in the arts (TRAIN) $360,200 MONSTRARTITY CREATIVE COMMUNITY #MonsterMasterclasses: South Asian Arts Entrepreneurship Conferences $70,195 MUSIC AFRICA OF CANADA INC. African Artist Training Program $51,943 MUSIC INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF NOVA SCOTIA (THE) Coastal Coalition: Atlantic Canadian Live Sector Rejuvenation $200,000 MUSIC YUKON Music Yukon's Professional Musician & Technician Training Intensive $100,000 MUSIC NB Coastal Coalition: Atlantic Canadian Live Sector Rejuvenation $180,000 NAKAI THEATRE Northern Arts Workers Resilience Program $27,450 ON CUE PERFORMANCE HUB Boosting Performing Artists' Careers for Recovery $99,000 ON THE BOARDS STAGING COMPANY Video For Live Theatre Training Program $39,000 OTTAWA ARTS COUNCIL Full Spectrum: Professional Development Seminars for Artists $60,000 PACIFIC LEGAL EDUCATION AND OUTREACH SOCIETY Performing Artists Support and Legal Hotline $82,367 PLAYWRIGHTS GUILD OF CANADA Career resiliency support to Canadian playwrights $413,100 PROFESSIONAL OPERA COMPANIES OF CANADA Opera Artist Resilience Program $434,000 PROPELLER DANCE Transition and Renewal - On with the show! $110,000 QAGGIAVUUT! NUNAVUT PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE Qaggiq Performing Arts Summit $300,000 ROYAL CANADIAN COLLEGE OF ORGANISTS The Organist Launchpad $200,000 SOCAN FOUNDATION (THE) SOCAN Foundation Performing Arts Workers Support + Recovery Program STREAM 2 $132,000 SOCIÉTÉ PROFESSIONNELLE DES AUTEURS ET DES COMPOSITEURS DU QUÉBEC Resilience initiatives for Québec songwriters (Stream 2) (Re)créer la chanson... [(Re)creating the song...] $22,000 SOCIÉTÉ PROFESSIONNELLE DES AUTEURS ET DES COMPOSITEURS DU QUÉBEC Resilience initiatives for Québec songwriters (Stream 2) Posture entrepreneuriale [Entrepreneurial Posture] $80,500 SOUTH ASIAN DANCE ALLIANCE OF CANADA (SADAC) National workshops on professional development for South Asian Dance $93,490 SUDBURY PERFORMANCE GROUP Training musicians in lighting and broadcast $64,000 TALK IS FREE THEATRE INC. Two-Way Mentorship $60,000 THE FOUNDATION FOR CANADIAN COMEDY (CANCOM) CANCOM Comedy Symposium $274,338 TORONTO ARTSCAPE INC. Artscape Backstage Pass: Facility & Industry Access for Performing Artists $450,000 TRADE ROUTES CA Intlernational Music Agents mentorship program dedicated to skill development, specialized training and cross-border initiatives within the live performance $66,000 VANCOUVER ASIAN CANADIAN THEATRE The Springboard Initiative $42,500 VANCOUVER MUSICIANS' ASSOCIATION - LOCAL 145 OF AMERICAN FEDERATION OF MUSICIANS SoundCheck: A Freelancer Symposium $95,900 VICTORIA MULTICULTURAL SOCIETY Building Resilience in the Greater Victoria Performing Arts Community $49,600 VINES ART FESTIVAL SOCIETY Ecosystems $60,000 WOMEN IN MUSIC CANADA EQ Program: Live Music Training & Education Program $90,500

Four independent organizations will provide COVID-19 transitional support to self-employed cultural workers in the live performing arts sector

Government of Canada launches program to provide additional support for cultural workers in the live performing arts sector

Continued support for arts, culture, heritage and sport sector organizations

Associated Links

Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]