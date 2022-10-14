Resilience Fund: 59 new projects will help self-employed cultural workers in the live performance sector Français

Canadian Heritage continues to support cultural workers in the live performance sector who are experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - As our venues fill up once again and our artists return to the stage, Canadian Heritage is supporting services that meet the specific needs of the performing arts sector and its workers.

Today, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez announced nearly $10 million in funding for the creation of 59 projects that will provide long-term support to artists and cultural workers.

The 59 independent organizations will develop projects across the country. They will provide cultural workers with advice, information, and professional development opportunities in financial management, mental health and wellness, legal assistance, and career transition, among other areas.

The Minister made the announcement at Le Cabaret Lion d'Or this morning, along with representatives of some of the funded organizations: Les Scènes de Musique Alternatives du Québec, the Dancer Transition Resource Centre, the Artists' Foundation, , the Machinery, the Société professionnelle des auteurs et des compositeurs du Québec, the Centre des arts de la scène Jean-Besré (CASJB), Talk is Free Theatre, the Professional Opera Companies of Canada, the SOCAN Foundation, the Regroupement québécois de la danse, and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

These projects are funded under the second component of the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund. The total value of the fund was $60 million, and the first component was announced earlier this year.

Please see the backgrounder for a list of the 59 funded projects.

Visit our website for the latest details on the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund.

Quotes

"We promised to be there to support artists, and that is what we're doing. As many workers in the sector continue to deal with uncertainty because of the increased cost of living and the ongoing effects of the pandemic, new services available through the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund will make sure to give a boost to their overall well-being. We will continue to work hard to meet the needs of artists."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

Quick Facts

Canada's cultural sector employs more than 726,600 workers, including 158,100 professional artists.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the gross domestic product (GDP) for culture recorded its fifth consecutive increase. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, nominal GDP in Canada's cultural sector exceeded pre-COVID pandemic levels by 1.3 percent. However, live performance GDP lags significantly, reaching only 60.5 percent of its 2019 fourth-quarter level.

In the third quarter of 2021, while overall cultural sector jobs were at 95.5 percent of their 2019 fourth-quarter levels, live performing arts jobs totalled 53,916, or 77.4 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, while overall cultural sector jobs were at 98.5 percent of their 2019 fourth-quarter levels, live performing arts jobs totalled 57,789, or 87 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

In the first quarter of 2022, while overall cultural sector jobs were at 99.8 percent of their 2019 fourth-quarter levels, live performing arts jobs totalled 60,823, or 87.3 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Established to lessen the impact of COVID-19, the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund builds on the $181.5-million investment in 2021–2022, which supports arts and live events workers affected by COVID-19, and was announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement. It complements the support for performing arts organizations available through the two-year (fiscal years 2021–22 and 2022–23), $300-million Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors and the $200-million Reopening Fund, announced in Budget 2021.

Related Products

Backgrounder: List of 59 new projects that will help self-employed cultural workers from the live performance sector thanks to the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund

Backgrounder

List of 59 new projects that will help self-employed cultural workers from the live performance sector thanks to the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund

Organization

Project

Funding

ALBERTA DANCE ALLIANCE

Alberta Dance Resilient: Future Fluid Times

$60,000

ARTISTS' LEGAL ADVICE SERVICES

Legal Support Program for Artists in the Live Performing Arts Sector

$37,820

ARTS CONSULTANTS CANADA (ACCA)

ACCA Professional Development, Renewing Your Capacity Initiative

$90,020

ASSOCIATED DESIGNERS OF CANADA

Designer Recovery Skills Training & Mentorship Program

$322,823

ASSOCIATION ACADIENNE DES ARTISTES PROFESSIONNEL.LE.S DU N.-B. INC.

Mental Health Care Services for Artists + Cultural Workers

$280,000

ATLANTIC FEDERATION OF MUSICIANS LOCAL 571 SOCIETY

Digitizing the Music Landscape - Transitioning to Live Digital Performances

$25,109

CALGARY GRAND THEATRE SOCIETY (THE)

Capacity Building for Arts Workers Program

$97,350

CANADA'S MUSIC INCUBATOR (CMI)

Resiliency Training: Live Performers & Workers (London & Southwestern Ontario)

$300,000

CANADIAN ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION

Building Resilience: Project C: Professional Development & Legacy Video Recordings

$47,214

CANADIAN ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION

Building Resilience: Project A: Here to Help - A Mental Health & Wellness Project

$180,786

CANADIAN ARTS PRESENTING ASSOCIATION

1: Indigenous Arts Workers Mentorship / 2: Agents Succession Planning & PD

$98,300

CANADIAN INSTITUTE FOR THEATRE TECHNOLOGY

CITT/ICTS Group Mentorship Program and In-House Assistantships

$190,000

CENTRE DE CRÉATION LIMOILOU

Faisons rayonner les artistes [Let's Make Artists Shine]

$173,129

CENTRE DES ARTS DE LA SCÈNE JEAN-BESRÉ (CASJB)

Performing Arts Resilience and Development Incubator

$242,148

COMMUNITY ARTS COUNCIL OF VANCOUVER (THE)

CACV Performing Arts Workers Resilience Project

$30,000

DANCE SASKATCHEWAN INC.

Dance Recovery Project: In Support of Mental Health

$13,300

DANCER TRANSITION RESOURCE CENTRE

Ensuring Resilience in Canadian Artists (ERICA)

$510,500

FOLK MUSIC ONTARIO

Re:Folk:Us

$84,580

FONDATION DES ARTISTES (LA)

Project 2: Psychological Support Fund for Performing Arts Workers

$400,000

FONDATION DES ARTISTES (LA)

Project 3: Legal Support Fund for Performing Arts Workers

$400,000

GROUPE DANSE PARTOUT INC. (LE)

Professional Development Program for Self-Employed Dance Professionals

$27,100

INTERNATIONAL ALLIANCE OF THEATRICAL STAGE EMPLOYEES (IATSE)

IATSE - Training Initiative for Live Performance Workers

$900,000

INDIE WEEK INC.

Indie Week Online Education and Community Initiative

$78,000

INDIGENOUS MUSIC ALLIANCE

International Indigenous Music Summit Regional Workshop Series

$228,808

JABERI DANCE THEATRE INC.

Mentorship & training for self-employed dance artists to re-enter workforce

$99,000

LES SCÈNES DE MUSIQUE ALTERNATIVES DU QUÉBEC (SMAQ)

Re.Prise [Re.Start]: professional support for self-employed workers

$260,042

LIL SIS

LIL SIS - Ontario + Atlantic Expansion

$87,440

MACHINERIE DES ARTS

Professional development for established artists (services and resources)

$130,000

MANITOBA MUSIC INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION INC.

Manitoba Music Business Recovery and Resilience Project

$59,600

MASS CULTURE CANADA

Training Respectful, Adaptive, and Inclusive Networks in the arts (TRAIN)

$360,200

MONSTRARTITY CREATIVE COMMUNITY

#MonsterMasterclasses: South Asian Arts Entrepreneurship Conferences

$70,195

MUSIC AFRICA OF CANADA INC.

African Artist Training Program

$51,943

MUSIC INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF NOVA SCOTIA (THE)

Coastal Coalition: Atlantic Canadian Live Sector Rejuvenation

$200,000

MUSIC YUKON

Music Yukon's Professional Musician & Technician Training Intensive

$100,000

MUSIC NB

Coastal Coalition: Atlantic Canadian Live Sector Rejuvenation

$180,000

NAKAI THEATRE

Northern Arts Workers Resilience Program

$27,450

ON CUE PERFORMANCE HUB

Boosting Performing Artists' Careers for Recovery

$99,000

ON THE BOARDS STAGING COMPANY

Video For Live Theatre Training Program

$39,000

OTTAWA ARTS COUNCIL

Full Spectrum: Professional Development Seminars for Artists

$60,000

PACIFIC LEGAL EDUCATION AND OUTREACH SOCIETY

Performing Artists Support and Legal Hotline

$82,367

PLAYWRIGHTS GUILD OF CANADA

Career resiliency support to Canadian playwrights

$413,100

PROFESSIONAL OPERA COMPANIES OF CANADA

Opera Artist Resilience Program

$434,000

PROPELLER DANCE

Transition and Renewal - On with the show!

$110,000

QAGGIAVUUT! NUNAVUT PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE

Qaggiq Performing Arts Summit

$300,000

ROYAL CANADIAN COLLEGE OF ORGANISTS

The Organist Launchpad

$200,000

SOCAN FOUNDATION (THE)

SOCAN Foundation Performing Arts Workers Support + Recovery Program STREAM 2

$132,000

SOCIÉTÉ PROFESSIONNELLE DES AUTEURS ET DES COMPOSITEURS DU QUÉBEC

Resilience initiatives for Québec songwriters (Stream 2) (Re)créer la chanson... [(Re)creating the song...]

$22,000

SOCIÉTÉ PROFESSIONNELLE DES AUTEURS ET DES COMPOSITEURS DU QUÉBEC

Resilience initiatives for Québec songwriters (Stream 2) Posture entrepreneuriale [Entrepreneurial Posture]

$80,500

SOUTH ASIAN DANCE ALLIANCE OF CANADA (SADAC)

National workshops on professional development for South Asian Dance

$93,490

SUDBURY PERFORMANCE GROUP

Training musicians in lighting and broadcast

$64,000

TALK IS FREE THEATRE INC.

Two-Way Mentorship

$60,000

THE FOUNDATION FOR CANADIAN COMEDY (CANCOM)

CANCOM Comedy Symposium

$274,338

TORONTO ARTSCAPE INC.

Artscape Backstage Pass: Facility & Industry Access for Performing Artists

$450,000

TRADE ROUTES CA

Intlernational Music Agents mentorship program dedicated to skill development, specialized training and cross-border initiatives within the live performance

$66,000

VANCOUVER ASIAN CANADIAN THEATRE

The Springboard Initiative

$42,500

VANCOUVER MUSICIANS' ASSOCIATION - LOCAL 145 OF AMERICAN FEDERATION OF MUSICIANS

SoundCheck: A Freelancer Symposium

$95,900

VICTORIA MULTICULTURAL SOCIETY

Building Resilience in the Greater Victoria Performing Arts Community

$49,600

VINES ART FESTIVAL SOCIETY

Ecosystems

$60,000

WOMEN IN MUSIC CANADA

EQ Program: Live Music Training & Education Program

$90,500

