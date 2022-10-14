Resilience Fund: 59 new projects will help self-employed cultural workers in the live performance sector Français
Oct 14, 2022, 11:30 ET
Canadian Heritage continues to support cultural workers in the live performance sector who are experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - As our venues fill up once again and our artists return to the stage, Canadian Heritage is supporting services that meet the specific needs of the performing arts sector and its workers.
Today, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez announced nearly $10 million in funding for the creation of 59 projects that will provide long-term support to artists and cultural workers.
The 59 independent organizations will develop projects across the country. They will provide cultural workers with advice, information, and professional development opportunities in financial management, mental health and wellness, legal assistance, and career transition, among other areas.
The Minister made the announcement at Le Cabaret Lion d'Or this morning, along with representatives of some of the funded organizations: Les Scènes de Musique Alternatives du Québec, the Dancer Transition Resource Centre, the Artists' Foundation, , the Machinery, the Société professionnelle des auteurs et des compositeurs du Québec, the Centre des arts de la scène Jean-Besré (CASJB), Talk is Free Theatre, the Professional Opera Companies of Canada, the SOCAN Foundation, the Regroupement québécois de la danse, and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).
These projects are funded under the second component of the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund. The total value of the fund was $60 million, and the first component was announced earlier this year.
Please see the backgrounder for a list of the 59 funded projects.
Quotes
"We promised to be there to support artists, and that is what we're doing. As many workers in the sector continue to deal with uncertainty because of the increased cost of living and the ongoing effects of the pandemic, new services available through the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund will make sure to give a boost to their overall well-being. We will continue to work hard to meet the needs of artists."
—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant
Quick Facts
Canada's cultural sector employs more than 726,600 workers, including 158,100 professional artists.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, the gross domestic product (GDP) for culture recorded its fifth consecutive increase. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, nominal GDP in Canada's cultural sector exceeded pre-COVID pandemic levels by 1.3 percent. However, live performance GDP lags significantly, reaching only 60.5 percent of its 2019 fourth-quarter level.
In the third quarter of 2021, while overall cultural sector jobs were at 95.5 percent of their 2019 fourth-quarter levels, live performing arts jobs totalled 53,916, or 77.4 percent of pre-pandemic levels.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, while overall cultural sector jobs were at 98.5 percent of their 2019 fourth-quarter levels, live performing arts jobs totalled 57,789, or 87 percent of pre-pandemic levels.
In the first quarter of 2022, while overall cultural sector jobs were at 99.8 percent of their 2019 fourth-quarter levels, live performing arts jobs totalled 60,823, or 87.3 percent of pre-pandemic levels.
Established to lessen the impact of COVID-19, the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund builds on the $181.5-million investment in 2021–2022, which supports arts and live events workers affected by COVID-19, and was announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement. It complements the support for performing arts organizations available through the two-year (fiscal years 2021–22 and 2022–23), $300-million Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors and the $200-million Reopening Fund, announced in Budget 2021.
Backgrounder
List of 59 new projects that will help self-employed cultural workers from the live performance sector thanks to the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund
|
Organization
|
Project
|
Funding
|
ALBERTA DANCE ALLIANCE
|
Alberta Dance Resilient: Future Fluid Times
|
$60,000
|
ARTISTS' LEGAL ADVICE SERVICES
|
Legal Support Program for Artists in the Live Performing Arts Sector
|
$37,820
|
ARTS CONSULTANTS CANADA (ACCA)
|
ACCA Professional Development, Renewing Your Capacity Initiative
|
$90,020
|
ASSOCIATED DESIGNERS OF CANADA
|
Designer Recovery Skills Training & Mentorship Program
|
$322,823
|
ASSOCIATION ACADIENNE DES ARTISTES PROFESSIONNEL.LE.S DU N.-B. INC.
|
Mental Health Care Services for Artists + Cultural Workers
|
$280,000
|
ATLANTIC FEDERATION OF MUSICIANS LOCAL 571 SOCIETY
|
Digitizing the Music Landscape - Transitioning to Live Digital Performances
|
$25,109
|
CALGARY GRAND THEATRE SOCIETY (THE)
|
Capacity Building for Arts Workers Program
|
$97,350
|
CANADA'S MUSIC INCUBATOR (CMI)
|
Resiliency Training: Live Performers & Workers (London & Southwestern Ontario)
|
$300,000
|
CANADIAN ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION
|
Building Resilience: Project C: Professional Development & Legacy Video Recordings
|
$47,214
|
CANADIAN ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION
|
Building Resilience: Project A: Here to Help - A Mental Health & Wellness Project
|
$180,786
|
CANADIAN ARTS PRESENTING ASSOCIATION
|
1: Indigenous Arts Workers Mentorship / 2: Agents Succession Planning & PD
|
$98,300
|
CANADIAN INSTITUTE FOR THEATRE TECHNOLOGY
|
CITT/ICTS Group Mentorship Program and In-House Assistantships
|
$190,000
|
CENTRE DE CRÉATION LIMOILOU
|
Faisons rayonner les artistes [Let's Make Artists Shine]
|
$173,129
|
CENTRE DES ARTS DE LA SCÈNE JEAN-BESRÉ (CASJB)
|
Performing Arts Resilience and Development Incubator
|
$242,148
|
COMMUNITY ARTS COUNCIL OF VANCOUVER (THE)
|
CACV Performing Arts Workers Resilience Project
|
$30,000
|
DANCE SASKATCHEWAN INC.
|
Dance Recovery Project: In Support of Mental Health
|
$13,300
|
DANCER TRANSITION RESOURCE CENTRE
|
Ensuring Resilience in Canadian Artists (ERICA)
|
$510,500
|
FOLK MUSIC ONTARIO
|
Re:Folk:Us
|
$84,580
|
FONDATION DES ARTISTES (LA)
|
Project 2: Psychological Support Fund for Performing Arts Workers
|
$400,000
|
FONDATION DES ARTISTES (LA)
|
Project 3: Legal Support Fund for Performing Arts Workers
|
$400,000
|
GROUPE DANSE PARTOUT INC. (LE)
|
Professional Development Program for Self-Employed Dance Professionals
|
$27,100
|
INTERNATIONAL ALLIANCE OF THEATRICAL STAGE EMPLOYEES (IATSE)
|
IATSE - Training Initiative for Live Performance Workers
|
$900,000
|
INDIE WEEK INC.
|
Indie Week Online Education and Community Initiative
|
$78,000
|
INDIGENOUS MUSIC ALLIANCE
|
International Indigenous Music Summit Regional Workshop Series
|
$228,808
|
JABERI DANCE THEATRE INC.
|
Mentorship & training for self-employed dance artists to re-enter workforce
|
$99,000
|
LES SCÈNES DE MUSIQUE ALTERNATIVES DU QUÉBEC (SMAQ)
|
Re.Prise [Re.Start]: professional support for self-employed workers
|
$260,042
|
LIL SIS
|
LIL SIS - Ontario + Atlantic Expansion
|
$87,440
|
MACHINERIE DES ARTS
|
Professional development for established artists (services and resources)
|
$130,000
|
MANITOBA MUSIC INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION INC.
|
Manitoba Music Business Recovery and Resilience Project
|
$59,600
|
MASS CULTURE CANADA
|
Training Respectful, Adaptive, and Inclusive Networks in the arts (TRAIN)
|
$360,200
|
MONSTRARTITY CREATIVE COMMUNITY
|
#MonsterMasterclasses: South Asian Arts Entrepreneurship Conferences
|
$70,195
|
MUSIC AFRICA OF CANADA INC.
|
African Artist Training Program
|
$51,943
|
MUSIC INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF NOVA SCOTIA (THE)
|
Coastal Coalition: Atlantic Canadian Live Sector Rejuvenation
|
$200,000
|
MUSIC YUKON
|
Music Yukon's Professional Musician & Technician Training Intensive
|
$100,000
|
MUSIC NB
|
Coastal Coalition: Atlantic Canadian Live Sector Rejuvenation
|
$180,000
|
NAKAI THEATRE
|
Northern Arts Workers Resilience Program
|
$27,450
|
ON CUE PERFORMANCE HUB
|
Boosting Performing Artists' Careers for Recovery
|
$99,000
|
ON THE BOARDS STAGING COMPANY
|
Video For Live Theatre Training Program
|
$39,000
|
OTTAWA ARTS COUNCIL
|
Full Spectrum: Professional Development Seminars for Artists
|
$60,000
|
PACIFIC LEGAL EDUCATION AND OUTREACH SOCIETY
|
Performing Artists Support and Legal Hotline
|
$82,367
|
PLAYWRIGHTS GUILD OF CANADA
|
Career resiliency support to Canadian playwrights
|
$413,100
|
PROFESSIONAL OPERA COMPANIES OF CANADA
|
Opera Artist Resilience Program
|
$434,000
|
PROPELLER DANCE
|
Transition and Renewal - On with the show!
|
$110,000
|
QAGGIAVUUT! NUNAVUT PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE
|
Qaggiq Performing Arts Summit
|
$300,000
|
ROYAL CANADIAN COLLEGE OF ORGANISTS
|
The Organist Launchpad
|
$200,000
|
SOCAN FOUNDATION (THE)
|
SOCAN Foundation Performing Arts Workers Support + Recovery Program STREAM 2
|
$132,000
|
SOCIÉTÉ PROFESSIONNELLE DES AUTEURS ET DES COMPOSITEURS DU QUÉBEC
|
Resilience initiatives for Québec songwriters (Stream 2) (Re)créer la chanson... [(Re)creating the song...]
|
$22,000
|
SOCIÉTÉ PROFESSIONNELLE DES AUTEURS ET DES COMPOSITEURS DU QUÉBEC
|
Resilience initiatives for Québec songwriters (Stream 2) Posture entrepreneuriale [Entrepreneurial Posture]
|
$80,500
|
SOUTH ASIAN DANCE ALLIANCE OF CANADA (SADAC)
|
National workshops on professional development for South Asian Dance
|
$93,490
|
SUDBURY PERFORMANCE GROUP
|
Training musicians in lighting and broadcast
|
$64,000
|
TALK IS FREE THEATRE INC.
|
Two-Way Mentorship
|
$60,000
|
THE FOUNDATION FOR CANADIAN COMEDY (CANCOM)
|
CANCOM Comedy Symposium
|
$274,338
|
TORONTO ARTSCAPE INC.
|
Artscape Backstage Pass: Facility & Industry Access for Performing Artists
|
$450,000
|
TRADE ROUTES CA
|
Intlernational Music Agents mentorship program dedicated to skill development, specialized training and cross-border initiatives within the live performance
|
$66,000
|
VANCOUVER ASIAN CANADIAN THEATRE
|
The Springboard Initiative
|
$42,500
|
VANCOUVER MUSICIANS' ASSOCIATION - LOCAL 145 OF AMERICAN FEDERATION OF MUSICIANS
|
SoundCheck: A Freelancer Symposium
|
$95,900
|
VICTORIA MULTICULTURAL SOCIETY
|
Building Resilience in the Greater Victoria Performing Arts Community
|
$49,600
|
VINES ART FESTIVAL SOCIETY
|
Ecosystems
|
$60,000
|
WOMEN IN MUSIC CANADA
|
EQ Program: Live Music Training & Education Program
|
$90,500
