WHYCOCOMAGH, NS, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Communities across Canada are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Brendan Maguire, Minister of Municipal Affairs, Laurie Cranton, Warden of the Municipality of the County of Inverness and We'koqma'q First Nation Chief Annie Bernard-Daisley announced funding for the replacement of the existing Whycocomagh wastewater treatment plant.

The construction of a new wastewater treatment facility will improve the quality of water and sewer disposal systems for Whycocomagh residents for generations to come. The new facility also ensures that the system will comply with Nova Scotia Environment and Federal Wastewater Systems Effluent Regulations.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.3 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing over $1.9 million to the project, with the Municipality of the County of Inverness providing the balance of the funding.

"The Government of Canada is taking strong and quick action to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, to stabilize our economy, and to support communities across Canada. Investing in high-quality water and wastewater infrastructure is essential to building resilient communities. I am proud to work with our provincial and municipal partners to help bring this important project to life for the residents of Whycocomagh. This project will ensure continued delivery of quality water to residents, businesses, and visitors, while supporting future growth and protecting the environment."

Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The province is pleased to be working with the federal government, the municipality and the First Nation to fund this much needed wastewater treatment facility," said Mr. Maguire. "Due to the age and condition of the current facility, the system is a priority for replacement. The new facility will help keep Whycocomagh safe, healthy and environmentally sustainable for many years to come."

The Honourable Brendan Maguire, Nova Scotia Minister of Municipal Affairs

"The Municipality of the County of Inverness is planning and developing projects that will lead to a more sustainable and operationally effective future for its infrastructure and the quality of services delivered. The Municipality appreciates the continued support from We'koqma'q First Nation, project partners, stakeholders and regulatory bodies to advance an important green infrastructure initiative that meets the needs of our residents."

Laurie Cranton, Warden of the Municipality of the County of Inverness

"We were very pleased to partner with the Municipality of the County of Inverness and Whycocomagh on this modern and progressive Wastewater Treatment Plant project, to increase its capacity to treat and manage wastewater. The vision of We'koqma'q is to improve the overall quality of life and well being of all community members. We know that this aligns with our vision and will be a transformative change for the community of We'koqma'q and we're very glad to be a partner on this project."

Chief Annie Bernard-Daisley, We'koqma'q First Nation

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested over $888 million in 267 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

