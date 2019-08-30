Residents of Wabush, Labrador to benefit from improved public infrastructure

WABUSH, NL, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes that strategic investments in modern and efficient roadways, reliable water and wastewater services, and recreational infrastructure play a key role in supporting dynamic communities while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, today announced funding for a public infrastructure project in Newfoundland and Labrador.



This project will involve the restructuring and resurfacing of roads, replacing curbs and sidewalks, as well as replacing existing storm drains, so that more than 1900 residents can benefit from improved and safe infrastructure.

The Government of Canada is contributing over $448,000 through the Small Communities Fund. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing over $448,000, and the Town of Wabush is contributing more than $897,000.

"Growing communities, like Wabush, are places where families are active and need to be able to travel safely to and from work, school and other activities. We are making important investments in roads, recreational infrastructure, and clean water projects to ensure residents have a safe environment to live, work and raise their families."

Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding will support social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding will support social infrastructure in Canadian communities. Of this funding, more than $10.1 billion will support trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion that will be available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

will support trade and transportation projects, including that will be available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

