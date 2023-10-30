OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continuously strives to improve services to help Canadians receive the benefits they are entitled to.

Today, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue, and Tracy-Anne McPhee, Minister of Health and Social Services for the Yukon, announced that residents of the Yukon can now apply for the Canada child benefit (CCB) and other child benefits with the Automated Benefits Application service when registering the birth of a newborn.

Parents of newborns can now apply for benefits by simply providing their consent on the Registration of Live Birth form available at Whitehorse General Hospital, Yukon Midwifery Program and the Yukon Vital Statistics Office. This information will be sent to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) through a secure network. The CRA will process the application and determine eligibility for the CCB, the child portion of the GST/HST credit and any related territorial programs it administers. If entitled, the applicant will receive a notice and payment within eight weeks of the CRA receiving the CCB application from the Yukon's Vital Statistics Office.

The Automated Benefits Application service is another demonstration of the Government of Canada's commitment to partnering with provinces and territories to help Canadian families. The service is also available in 10 provinces and the Northwest Territories.

Payments and direct deposit

The CRA uses information from your income tax return to calculate your benefit payments. To continue receiving your payments, you and your spouse, or common-law partner, must each file an income tax return every year, even if you have not received income during that year.

To receive your payments faster, sign up for direct deposit. If you already receive your benefit payments for your other children by direct deposit, you do not have to sign up again. You will receive the benefit payments for your newborn in the same bank account.

Quotes

"During such a special and fleeting time, the last thing parents of newborns want to do is fill out forms. Our new partnership with the Government of Yukon will reduce paperwork and Canada child benefit (CCB) processing times, so we can support Yukon families sooner. The CCB provides an average annual amount of $5,530 to Yukon parents. To receive payments quickly and securely, I encourage Yukon parents to register for direct deposit."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue

"We are pleased to introduce this convenient service for Yukon parents, allowing them to apply for important child benefits right at the time of their newborn's registration. This people-centered approach will make it easier for families to access the financial support available to help provide a strong start for their children. This progress represents our commitment to supporting Yukoners and our ongoing partnership with the Government of Canada to advance our shared priorities."

- The Honourable Tracy-Anne McPhee, Minister of Health and Social Services for the Yukon

Quick Facts

The Automated Benefits Application (ABA) is a partnership between the CRA and the Yukon's Vital Statistics Office.

Vital Statistics Office. The CCB is a tax-free monthly payment made to eligible families to help them with the cost of raising children under 18.

To view your benefit payment dates, go to benefit payment dates .

. You can still apply for Canada child benefits through the CRA's My Account or by completing Form RC66, Canada Child Benefits Application if you choose not to use the Automated Benefits Application.

child benefits through the CRA's My Account or by completing Form RC66, Canada Child Benefits Application if you choose not to use the Automated Benefits Application. In order to maintain the integrity of the tax and benefit system, in some cases, the CRA will review eligibility for Canada child benefits. The CRA may request proof that the applicant is primarily responsible for the care and upbringing of the child. This is not needed when applying, but may be requested later.

