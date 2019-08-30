Residents of Tehkummah to enjoy safer, more efficient travels with improved roads

TEHKUMMAH, ON, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient transportation networks that help Canadians and their loved ones get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely at the end of a long day.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario Minister of Infrastructure, and David Jaggard, Reeve of the Township of Tehkummah, announced funding for a project to improve roads in Tehkummah.

Work involves rehabilitating approximately 3 kilometres of road along 10th Sideroad and Concession Road 6, increasing the elevation and installing guard rails. Two new culverts will also be installed to improve the drainage system along this key transportation route and protect the road from flooding and damage caused by heavy rainfall. Once complete, drivers will enjoy safer and more efficient travels through Tehkummah for years to come.

The Government of Canada is contributing more than $1.7 million to this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Communities stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, while the Province of Ontario is providing $982,637 and the Township of Tehkummah is providing $196,645.

Quotes

"Building safe and efficient roads allow Canadians to spend less time in traffic on their way to work and more quality time with their loved ones. Thanks to these critical road improvements, residents of Tehkummah will be able to rely on a safer and more efficient transportation route so they can get to their destinations more quickly and enjoy a higher quality of life."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Good roads get people to work and home more easily and safely, so they can spend quality time with the people they love. This project in Tehkummah will improve the road, connect neighborhoods and businesses, and people to jobs on Manitoulin Island."

Laurie Scott, Ontario Minister of Infrastructure

"This is great news for the residents of Tehkummah and others who travel these roads. We look forward to the road improvements in terms of spring flooding as well as increased safety for emergency, motorized vehicles and cyclists. Thanks again to all levels of the provincial and federal government for their support of the Township of Tehkummah."

David Jaggard, Reeve, Township of Tehkummah

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

