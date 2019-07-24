Residents of Pelly Crossing to benefit from better social infrastructure and water services

PELLY CROSSING, YK, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in local infrastructure, such as social facilities and water services is essential to ensuring Yukoners have dynamic, healthy, and inclusive communities where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable John Streicker, Yukon Minister of Community Services; and Chief Sharon Nelson from Selkirk First Nation, announced funding for three local infrastructure projects in Pelly Crossing.

One of the projects will see the design and construction of a new pool facility to replace the existing one. This recreational facility will support healthy and active lifestyles in the community and provide a place where friends and families can come together.

Another important project for the community is the construction of the Selkirk First Nation's new Early Childhood Development Centre. The space will provide care to the children of Pelly Crossing between the ages of 12 months old to 8 years of age.

In addition, the installation of upgrades to the Taraw Water Plant and new water mains in the Jon Ra subdivision will provide much needed piped water services to existing houses and supply water to future lots in the community for years to come.

The Government of Canada is investing over $11.1 million in these projects through the Small Communities Fund (SCF) and through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Yukon Government will contribute over $3.7 million to these projects.

"Making sure Yukoners have important recreational and educational facilities, and modern water services is essential to building a healthy and sustainable future for communities. The infrastructure projects in Pelly Crossing will help ensure the well-being of both residents and visitors for generations to come."

Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We're very excited about these important projects for the community of Pelly. A new early childhood development centre and a new seasonal pool are important gathering spaces for Pelly youth and the community as a whole. Upgrading drinking water distribution systems also improves quality of life for residents, and allows for future lot development opportunities. I look forward to seeing these projects progress and to hearing how they are making a difference in the community."

The Honourable John Streicker, Yukon Minister of Community Services

"Investing in our infrastructure is a key priority for our Government. These are services important to our Citizens and our community. Selkirk First Nation is committed to honouring our children by making sure they have facilities that are safe and in which they can grow and flourish."

Selkirk First Nation Chief Sharon Nelson

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

$26.9 billion is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

$2 billion is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity. In addition, $400 million is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

$4 billion is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities.

is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Residents of Pelly Crossing to benefit from better social infrastructure and water services



Joint federal and territorial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support three projects including recreational and water infrastructure improvements.

The Government of Canada is investing over $11.1 million in these projects through the Small Communities Fund (SCF), as well as through the Investing in Canada plan under the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS), the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS). The Government of Yukon is contributing over $3.7 million total to these projects.



Project Information: Project Name Location Fund Project Details Federal Funding Territorial Funding Selkirk First Nation Early Childhood Development Centre Selkirk First Nation SCF Construction of new Early Childhood Development Centre in Pelly Crossing. $1,125,000 $375,000 Water Distribution in Pelly Crossing – Jon Ra Subdivision Selkirk First Nation GIS The project includes the installation of new water mains, providing piped water services to existing housing and for future lots in this community. Offsite improvements include road construction and repairs related to water servicing, and upgrades to the Taraw Water Treatment Plant. $4,771,261 $1,590,420 Pelly Crossing Pool Facility Pelly Crossing CCRIS This project consists of designing and constructing a new seasonal pool facility in the community of Pelly Crossing to replace the existing covered below-ground facility which is in poor condition and has reached the end of its serviceable life. The new facility will repurpose existing infrastructure built on site such as the solar hot water heating system. This project will deliver improved access to quality community, cultural and recreational infrastructure in the community of Pelly Crossing. $2,000,000 $685,714 RNIS $3,250,000 $1,114,285

