Residents of North Dumfries to benefit from improvements to recreational infrastructure

NORTH DUMFRIES, ON, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Bryan May, Member of Parliament for Cambridge, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Mike Harris, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Her Worship, Sue Foxton, Mayor of North Dumfries, announced joint funding for improvements to outdoor recreation facilities in the Township of North Dumfries.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $525,000 in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $437,000, with the Township of North Dumfries contributing over $350,000 in total.

Funding for three projects will improve outdoor recreational facilities at Victoria, Cowan, and Schmidt Parks. Projects include creating new tennis courts at Schmidt Park to meet the growing demands for modern tennis facilities; improving the condition of baseball fields in Victoria and Schmidt Park with updated lighting, netting, and fencing; and improving the accessibility of public washrooms in all three parks.

Once complete, these projects will improve the quality and safety of recreation facilities in the community, while also creating more modern and accessible outdoor recreation options for residents and future visitors.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they need it the most.

"I'm happy that our close collaboration with Ontario, and North Dumfries is enabling these projects to move forward. These improved recreation and community spaces mean that area residents and visitors will be able to enjoy accessible outdoor places, and welcoming recreation facilities for decades to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Bryan May, Member of Parliament for Cambridge, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I am very happy that Ontario continues to work in partnership with the federal government to support our region's community infrastructure. This investment will directly upgrade recreational facilities that are greatly valued by local residents and support our economy."

Mike Harris, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The completion of these three projects represents important initiatives in our community as we broaden and enhance the range of recreational facilities available to our residents. The financial support of the Government of Ontario and the Federal Government as partners in community focussed projects makes a difference in the quality of life for our residents and helping shape healthy communities."

Her Worship, Sue Foxton, Mayor of the Township of North Dumfries

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,800 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,800 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g., arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province and the federal government is investing approximately in under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g., arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada plan to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Residents of North Dumfries to benefit from improvements to recreational infrastructure

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support improvements to three recreation infrastructure projects in the Township of North Dumfries.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $525,000 toward these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $437,000, with the Township of North Dumfries contributing over $350,000 in total.

Project Information:

Project title Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Recipient

Funding Baseball Diamond

Field and Lighting

Upgrades (Victoria

and Schmidt Parks) The project will grade the infield, update

fencing, replace protective netting, add

warning tracks and install new light

posts, light standards, programmable

controls, and electrical conduit. The

upgrades will improve the quality and

safety of baseball fields in North

Dumfries. $265,491 $221,221 $177,016 Installation of Three

Tennis Courts with

Overhead Lighting (Schmidt Park) The project will create three new tennis

courts equipped with overhead lighting,

netting, fencing and landscaping. The

new courts will accommodate the

growing demand for tennis facilities in

North Dumfries. $151,482 $126,222 $101,001 Park Washroom

Facilities Repairs (Victoria, Cowan

and Schmidt Parks) The project will install new flooring, wall

tiles and fixtures at washrooms in three

parks in North Dumfries. The connection

to municipal water and sewer services

will also be improved and the exteriors

repainted. The improvements will result

in accessible washroom facilities for

visitors. $108,160 $90,124 $72,116

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

