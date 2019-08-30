Residents of Newfoundland and Labrador to benefit from improved water and wastewater services

FORTUNE, NL, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador are investing in local infrastructure that ensures Canadians and their families have access to reliable water and wastewater services.

Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, along with the Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment, Newfoundland and Labrador, today announced funding for four water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

Projects include improvements to the wet well pump house in St. Alban's; the extensive rehabilitation and replacement of sewer mains, 16 service connections, and a new septic tank in Leading Tickles; the installation of a new water main in the Municipality of Fortune; and a sanitary sewer study in Botwood to help plan for their future needs.

The Government of Canada is contributing over $420,000 towards these projects. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador will contribute over $497,000, with four municipalities contributing over $102,000.

Quotes

"Investing in high-quality water and wastewater infrastructure is an essential part of building livable, healthy Canadian communities. We are proud to work with the government of Newfoundland and Labrador, its municipalities, and Miawpukek First Nation to support improvements to water and wastewater services, and to ensure residents have a safe environment to live, work and raise their families."

Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is working to build safe and sustainable communities. Our investments in community infrastructure projects such as the ones in Botwood, Fortune, Leading Tickles, and St. Alban's are providing better water and wastewater systems and improving services for residents, businesses, and visitors."

The, Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment, Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. 26.9 billion of this funding will support green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion that will be available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a 2-year federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

Related product

Backgrounder

Residents of Newfoundland and Labrador to benefit from improved water and wastewater services

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support infrastructure projects in the communities of Leading Tickles, Fortune, Botwood and St. Alban's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Government of Canada is contributing over $420,000 total towards these projects. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $497,000. The municipalities involved will provide more than $102,000 in total.

Project Information:

Location Category Project Name Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Municipality of Leading Tickles Wastewater Sanitary Sewer Upgrades on Circular Road $150,140 $187,675 $37,535 Municipality of Fortune Drinking Water Hayter Street Water & Sewer $102,764 $174,728 $30,832 Municipality of Botwood Wastewater 2017 Sanitary Sewer Study $51,465 $41,172 $10,293 Municipality of St. Alban's Drinking Water Upgrades to Wet Well Pump House $117,553 $94,043 $23,511

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/nl-eng.html

Atlantic Growth Strategy:

http://www.acoa-apeca.gc.ca/ags-sca/Eng/atlantic-growth.html

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Erin Shea, Director of Communications, Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment, 709-729-2575, ErinShea@gov.nl.ca; Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

