KINGSTON, NS, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted smaller and rural communities across Nova Scotia, which is why it's making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of rural communities across the province.

Together, federal and local governments are taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Today, Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Leo. A. Glavine, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Kings West, on behalf of the Honourable Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage; and Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, celebrated the grand opening and joint funding for the renovation and expansion of the library in the Village of Kingston, Nova Scotia.

This project expanded the library space from 1,000 square feet to approximately 4,000 square feet, providing more room for the library's collection, and a larger seating and reading area. Renovations also allowed for the construction of a multipurpose room, a large community room, and an interactive children's space.

Additionally, the expansion included LED lighting throughout, and new heat pumps and air exchangers, replacing oil-fired hot water heating and reducing the library's energy footprint. The interior design of the children's area is designed to create positive sensory experiences to help young individuals with autism feel calm, supported, and focused.

The newly renovated Kingston library provides residents and visitors with an accessible and energy-efficient learning space adapted to the needs of different users. Residents will be able to build community connections, while pursuing their love of books and literature. It improves the quality of cultural infrastructure in the region and provides a new space for residents in the community to come together and share their interests with one another.

The Government of Canada invested $200,000 in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada program. The Government of Nova Scotia contributed $300,000 to this project, through Communities, Culture and Heritage funding.

Quotes

"Rural communities are critical to Canada's well-being and economic success – now, and in the future. Investing in modern and accessible facilities, like the renovation of the Kingston Library here in Nova Scotia, helps grow local economies, improves cultural infrastructure, and provides people a space to come together and spend quality time with one another. Our government will continue to support projects like these across Canada, because we know that when our small communities thrive - we all benefit."

Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"A library brings people together: to learn, to connect, to grow. The new Kingston Library is a warm, safe public space for people to use the internet, get lost in wonderful stories, access technology, experience new ideas, search for a job, or simply gather with others. Our investment aligns with many provincial goals: to enhance facilities in rural Nova Scotia, to promote creativity and innovation, to learn new skills, and to support people to stay connected to their community as they age."

The Honourable Leo A. Glavine, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Kings West, on behalf of the Honourable Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities to grow local economies, improve social inclusiveness, better safeguard the health and environment of rural and northern communities, and enhance broadband connectivity.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $831 million in 204 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia .

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments on Nova Scotia:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Marie-Pier Baril, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, 613-295-8123, [email protected]; Matt Lumley, Communities, Culture and Heritage, 902-229-5671, [email protected] ; Angela J. Reynolds, Community Engagement Coordinator, Annapolis Valley Regional Library, 902-538-2665 ext. 1102, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

