Residents of Halifax Regional Municipality to benefit from improved pedestrian and cycling network

HALIFAX, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Strategic investments in public infrastructure play a key role in supporting active transportation and building dynamic communities.

Today, Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; Rafah DiCostanzo, Member of Legislative Assembly of Nova Scotia for Clayton Park West and, His Worship, Mike Savage, Mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality, announced $25 million in joint funding for the Halifax Regional Centre All Ages and Abilities Bikeway Network.

This network is a key part of Halifax's Integrated Mobility Plan and includes the completion of a 30-kilometre system of bicycle and pedestrian pathways. The project will improve the capacity of the area's active transportation system, enhance the physical condition and accessibility of the pathways. These improvements help build more livable, vibrant and sustainable communities.

The Government of Canada is contributing $12.5 million under the Public Transit Infrastructure stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $8.25 million, and the Government of the Halifax Regional Municipality is contributing $4.25 million.

Quotes

"Safer and more flexible transportation options like bike lanes will transform the way Haligonians live, move, and work. By supporting the Halifax Regional Centre All Ages and Abilities Bikeway Network, the federal government is helping build a greener, more inclusive and enjoyable Halifax for everybody.

Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"This is a significant investment to improve the way we live and move around in these communities. The network is an investment in our green economy that will create jobs while also encouraging clean and healthy transportation choices that connect people to places and take cars off the road."

Rafah DiCostanzo, Member of Legislative Assembly of Nova Scotia for Clayton Park West

"Cities that care about the environment and the everyday activities that help make residents healthier, happier, and connected are places that draw and keep residents. This bikeway is a critical part of the municipality's Integrated Mobility Plan and our goal to move 30 percent of residents' local travel to walking, cycling and transit by 2031."

His Worship, Mike Savage, Mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/ns-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Atlantic Growth Strategy: http://www.acoa-apeca.gc.ca/ags-sca/Eng/atlantic-growth.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

