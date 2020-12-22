Residents of Fogo Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, benefit from improved potable water infrastructure

FOGO ISLAND, NL, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than our personal health; it is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Today, Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and his Worship Wayne Collins, Mayor of Town of Fogo Island, announced more than $816,000 in joint funding to improve potable water infrastructure on Fogo Island, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Work includes installing 650 meters of water pipes along Hewitt's Point Road. Once complete, these improvements will increase the town's capacity to provide potable water to residents and business, and will connect 25 new homes to water services.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $320,000 in this project, with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador providing over $408,000 through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The municipality is contributing more than $81,000 toward this project.

Quotes

"Investing in high-quality water infrastructure is an essential part of building greener and healthier communities. Today's investment ensures Fogo Island residents and visitors will have access to reliable, potable water services to support a healthy community. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

"This is another in a series of water infrastructure announcements we have made this year for rural communities in the province. It's a part of the province I know well, and I'm happy to see that this work will lead to better water services for the people of Barr'd Islands."

The Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"As a council, we work to support residents and businesses on Fogo Island. We are happy to work with both the Federal Government and Provincial Government to improve the water infrastructure on Fogo Island."

His Worship Wayne Collins, Mayor of Town of Fogo Island

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $503 million toward more than 615 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than toward more than 615 infrastructure projects across under the plan. The Government of Canada has invested more than $118 million in 251 green infrastructure projects across the province.

has invested more than in 251 green infrastructure projects across the province. Canadians can see projects under way in their community through the Investing in Canada Plan project map: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

