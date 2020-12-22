ENFIELD, NS, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted smaller and rural communities across the province, and are making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of rural Nova Scotian municipalities and to help them strengthen their local economies.

That is why federal and local governments are taking decisive action together, to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; Eleanor Roulston, Warden for the Municipality of East Hants; and Gerrard Garden, Chairman of the Board, Corridor Community Options for Adults, announced joint funding to provide a new building for not-for-profit organization, Corridor Community Options for Adults (CCOA).

The project consists of building a new, more accessible space to provide increased quality programming for individuals considered to be living with an intellectual disability.

Once complete, East Hants residents of all abilities will be able to develop their skills, access a variety of programs, and services, and research employment opportunities in a larger, more modern, and state of the art facility. This project will also strengthen community connections by providing more space for specialized day programs and recreational activities, enhancing the quality of life for many in the community.

The Government of Canada is investing up to $2.6 million in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada program. The Municipality of East Hants is contributing $200,000 to this project, with the proponent, Corridor Community Options for Adults, providing $2.2 million.

Quotes

"Regardless of your mood when walking into CCOA, you cannot help but leave with a smile once you have had a chance to appreciate the incredible work that happens there. I am very proud that our government is investing $2.6M to support a tremendous local organization ensuring that they have an adequate facility to meet their needs, while supporting inclusive communities."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"CCOA has a far-reaching impact, across East Hants and beyond. Funding from the Municipality of East Hants, alongside that from the Federal and Provincial Governments, plus fundraising from the community, will bring CCOA into a new era. The new location will allow them to serve an even wider cross-section of our residents and flourish as a community hub. They will help more people. They will change more lives. This is work we are all proud to support."

Eleanor Roulston, Warden for the Municipality of East Hants

"This is an exciting day, and a major step forward in our goal of building a new, state of the art, accessible facility that will provide a wide variety of programs and supports for people in the community for years to come!"

Gerrard Garden, Chairman of the Board, Corridor Community Options for Adults

Quick facts

This project is a joint collaboration between all three orders of Government, and CCOA. The Government of Canada is contributing $2.6 million ; the Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $1.5 million ; the Municipality of East Hants is providing $200,000 ; and Corridor Community Options for Adults is providing $2.2 million .

is contributing ; the Government of is contributing ; the Municipality of East Hants is providing ; and Corridor Community Options for Adults is providing . Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities to grow local economies, improve social inclusiveness, better safeguard the health and environment of rural and northern communities, and enhance broadband connectivity.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $827 million in 203 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 203 infrastructure projects across under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories, and some administrative requirements have been streamlined to accommodate faster approvals.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories, and some administrative requirements have been streamlined to accommodate faster approvals. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects to up to 80% in the provinces. Federal funding will cover 100% of the cost of projects in the territories and for projects with Indigenous recipients.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

