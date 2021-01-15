Residents in Western Newfoundland benefit from improved potable water services and wastewater infrastructure

BURGEO, NL, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than our personal health; it is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Strategic investments in safe and modern water and wastewater infrastructure will play a key role in ensuring Western Newfoundland residents have access to reliable services to support a healthy community.

Today, Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for Newfoundland and Labrador, announced more than $9.5 million in joint funding for 13 projects to improve potable water services and wastewater infrastructure in communities in Western Newfoundland and Labrador.

In Burgeo, work consists of replacing over 970m of water main, from intake to the water treatment building. This project will provide residents and visitors with improved water quality, and increased access to potable water services.

This important project, as well as others announced today, will safeguard public health, protect the environment, and build healthy sustainable communities for generations to come.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.4 million, with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador providing over $4 million for these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The municipalities are contributing more than $2 million in total towards their respective projects.

"These important projects are ensuring residents of Western Newfoundland and Labrador have modern and reliable water and wastewater management systems. These projects will better protect the health and sustainability of our communities, while also providing jobs as we recover from the economic effects of the pandemic. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Municipal infrastructure requires maintenance and if you do not make time for repairs, it will make that time for you. Soon, residents in these communities will see some of their infrastructure repaired and replaced and it will mean that residents can continue to have clean drinking water and their waste water and sewer lines can continue to operate as they should."

The Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for Newfoundland and Labrador

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

$26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $508 million towards over 627 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland under the Investing in Canada plan.

The Government of Canada has invested over $113.9 million in 233 green infrastructure projects across the province.

has invested over in 233 green infrastructure projects across the province. Canadians can see projects under way in their community through the Investing in Canada Plan project map: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html.

Residents in Western Newfoundland benefit from improved potable water services and wastewater infrastructure

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support 13 water and wastewater infrastructure projects in Western Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.4 million, and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $4 million towards these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The municipalities are contributing more than $2 million total toward their respective projects.

Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Burgeo, Municipality of Water Main Replacement Phase 6 The installation and replacement of 970m of new water main, increasing access to potable water, and improving water quality. $560,792 $503,007 $482,216 Burnt Islands, Municipality of Lift Station Upgrades - Burnt Island Replacing community lift station, including pumps, control panels, covers, hatches, chain hoists, pipes and valves, and system connections. The project will increase the town's capacity to treat and manage wastewater and stormwater. $76,174 $95,218 $38,608 Channel-Port aux Basques, Municipality of Carson Crescent Storm Sewer Installation Installing a new storm water collection system, including 190m of storm water piping, manholes, and catch basins. The project will also remove and replace curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and asphalt affected by construction. The community will benefit from improved storm water and wastewater management. $272,929 $272,929 $206,564 Parson's Pond, Municipality of Sewer System Phase 6A Project includes the installation of 750m of sanitary sewer mains for approximately 15 households. The project will increase the reliability of the sewer system services for area residents. $272,050 $340,063 $137,887 Port au Choix, Municipality of Armour Stone Protection Project consists of building a retaining sea wall on the harbour front, below the boardwalk. The project aims to prevent the bank from continuous erosion. $110,179 $137,724 $55,843 Port au Port East, Municipality of Waterline Replacement - Romaines Road Replacing drinking water mains, including approximately 700m of water main along Romaines Road. The project will connect approximately 35 households to the water system, providing safer, more reliable water distribution, and greater access to potable water. $380,365 $475,456 $192,785 Rocky Harbour, Municipality of New Waterline Replacement- Chlorine Plant to West Link Rd - West Link Rd from Eastern Dr. to Parsons Lane Replacing 1,000m of water lines on West Link Road with new PVC waterlines, as well as 200m of 300 mm waterlines. Work also includes replacing valves, curb stops and other associated work. This project will provide more dependable water distribution to residents. $543,634 $679,543 $275,537 Roddickton-Bide Arm, Municipality of Sewage Holding Tank - Town of Roddickton-Bide Arm The design and construction of a sewage holding tank. Scope includes design, tendering and construction of a 1000 cubic meter tank. The project will increase the quality of effluent prior to discharge into the harbor, and will increase the municipality's ability to treat and manage wastewater. $233,729 $292,161 $118,463 St. Pauls, Municipality of Berm/Intake and Pumphouse Upgrades The scope includes clean up and rehabilitation of reservoir/berm and replacing the existing pumphouse. The project will provide better water quality for residents and visitors. $145,094 $181,367 $73,539 Steady Brook, Municipality of Lift Station Upgrade Scope of work includes site excavation, construction of a concrete chamber, the installation of piping, valves, pumps, controls, electrical, hoists, covers, and all other necessary equipment to produce an operating lift station. The project will provide a safe and reliable sanitary sewer pump station for the community. The project will increase the community's capacity to manage wastewater. $90,683 $113,354 $45,962 Stephenville, Municipality of Queen Street Extension The rehabilitation of drinking, sewer and storm water pipes, including the reconstruction of 200m of water lines, 200m of sewer lines, 200m of storm sewer lines, improving services to 17 residences on the road. Project scope also includes construction of 400m of curbs, asphalt and associated road works. The project will improve the Town's capacity to manage wastewater and stormwater, as well as increase access to potable water and improving the road network. $284,905 $284,905 $215,628 Stephenville Crossing, Municipality of Seal Cove Road, Water & Sewer Phase 2 Scope of work includes replacing approximately 250m of water, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer infrastructure. It also includes 250m of road upgrades such as improved concrete curb and sidewalk, new manholes, valves, and fire hydrants. The Project will increase access to potable water, increase capacity to manage wastewater and storm water, and improve road surface. $362,734 $453,417 $183,849 Trout River, Municipality of Upgrade Water Supply Intake - Trout River The rehabilitation and bank stabilisation of the armourstone along the outer bank of the Trout River. Project work will allow for more water to enter directly into to the intake system thereby creating a reliable and sustainable supply of water for area residents. $96,609 $120,761 $48,965

