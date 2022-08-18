MEMRAMCOOK, NB, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, and His Worship Maxime O. Bourgeois, Mayor of the Village of Memramcook, announced $2.3 million in joint funding for the rehabilitation of a pathway that will provide Memramcook residents with a secure place to stay active.

Funding will support pathway and field upgrades, improved lighting, improved drainage, and other design features to support walking and exercise. Once the work is complete, students and residents of all ages will benefit from a modern and community-driven space where they can connect and stay fit.

Providing rural communities like Memramcook with safer spaces for exercising encourages residents to be more active in their daily lives.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.2 million in this project through the Active Transportation Fund. The Government of New Brunswick is providing $498,000 and the Village of Memramcook is contributing $602,000.

Quotes

"Memramcook residents have long enjoyed the pathway behind the Eugène LeBlanc Arena. This investment will allow for the full rehabilitation of the track, ensuring that this key piece of infrastructure continues to provide residents of all ages a safe and inviting place to walk, run and exercise."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Providing rural communities like Memramcook with an opportunity to be more active is part of our government's priority to build vibrant and sustainable communities. Having adequate infrastructure will also allow the community to organize and host events and competitions in the region, which will help the economy."

The Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"This track and field modernization project will help improve the quality of life of our residents, by making this facility safe and reliable for physical activity in a community setting. The proximity of this infrastructure will help stimulate the local economy, social cohesion and the development of collective initiatives that will allow our community to continue to thrive. The municipality is very grateful to both the provincial and federal governments for this essential funding in the realization of this major project and its commitment to rural areas."

His Worship Maxime O. Bourgeois, Mayor of the Village of Memramcook

Quick facts

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to support a modal shift toward active transportation, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to support a modal shift toward active transportation, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments – local and regional governments such as service districts – and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

The Active Transportation Fund's first general application intake closed on March 31, 2022 . Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis.

. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation provides tangible benefits to communities, shortening commute times for families, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated links

Active Transportation Fund:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Infrastructure in New Brunswick:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nb-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Mary-Anne Corbyn-Hurley, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, 506-457-4996, [email protected]; His Worship Maxime O. Bourgeois, Mayor, Village of Memramcook, 506-758-4078, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]