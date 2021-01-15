Residents in Eastern Newfoundland and Labrador communities to benefit from improved water and wastewater infrastructure

NEW-WES-VALLEY, NL, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than our personal health; it is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Strategic investments in safe and modern water and wastewater infrastructure will play a key role in ensuring Eastern Newfoundland residents have access to reliable services to support a healthy community.

Today, Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista−Burin−Trinity, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced more than $15.2 million in joint funding for 26 projects to safeguard public health and the environment in communities in Eastern Newfoundland and Labrador.

In New-Wes-Valley, the installation of 1800 meters of a waterman extension from Little Northwest Pond to Newtown and Templeman streets will increase resident's access to potable water, and reduce maintenance costs at the town's current sole water source, Carter's Pond.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $6 million, with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador providing over $7.4 million for these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The municipalities are contributing more than $3.3 million in total towards their respective projects.

Quotes

"Investing in high-quality water infrastructure is an essential part of building greener and healthier communities. We are proud to invest in better water and wastewater services for these 26 communities in Eastern Newfoundland and Labrador, supporting future community growth and protecting the environment. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista−Burin−Trinity, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Managing municipal infrastructure is a priority for all communities because lift stations, sewer mains and the ability to manage stormwater is something all residents rely on. Like all infrastructure, they require maintenance. These investments help these communities make sure they can continue to provide these services without any disruptions and provide employment in each of the communities."

The Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $508 million towards over 627 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland .

has invested more than towards over 627 infrastructure projects across . The Government of Canada has invested over $120 million in 258 green infrastructure projects across the province.

has invested over in 258 green infrastructure projects across the province. Canadians can see projects under way in their community through the Investing in Canada Plan project map: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html.

Related product

Backgrounder

Residents in Eastern Newfoundland and Labrador communities to benefit from improved water and wastewater infrastructure

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support 26 infrastructure projects in communities in Eastern Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $6 million and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $7.4 million to these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The municipalities are contributing more than $3.3 million total toward their respective projects.

Project Information:



Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Arnold's Cove,

Municipality of Water and Sewer Upgrading - Merasheen Crescent - Phase 2 Work includes replacing 250m of watermain, installing new fire hydrants, replacing 250m of sewer main, and 250m of storm sewer, and improvements to roads, sidewalks and drains.

Residents will benefit from increased access to potable water, while the Town's improves its capacity to manage wastewater and stormwater. $306,510 $383,138 $155,352 Bonavista Lift Station Upgrades - Bonavista Upgrades to the lift station. This will increase the Town's capacity to treat and manage wastewater and stormwater. $272,050 $272,050 $205,899 Centreville-

Wareham-

Trinity Lift Station Upgrades - Silver Island Point Rehabilitation of one lift station located in Wareham (Silver Point). This project will increase the town's capacity to manage wastewater, better serving the surrounding community. $66,142 $82,677 $33,523 Clarenville Random Crescent Road and Water/Sewer Upgrades Rehabilitation to the water main, sewer main and road on Random Crescent Road, increasing access to potable water and the community's capacity to manage wastewater and stormwater, while also improving road infrastructure. $371,185 $371,185 $280,928 Eastport Main Street Water and Sewer Phase II Upgrades to the water distribution and sanitary sewage systems. This will increase the reliability of the water system and fire protection measures. $236,756 $295,946 $119,998 Fortune Dixon Femme Water and Sewer Upgrades Project work includes replacing 104m of sanitary sewer line, 212m of water main line, the replacement of eight sewer services and 11 water services, as well as repaving roads. This project will increase the town's capacity to manage wastewater, and provide residents with reliable potable water. $205,195 $256,494 $104,002 Gambo Gambo WWTP Upgrades and Outfall Extensions Upgrades and extensions to the Middle Brook Wastewater Treatment Plant. This will extend the service life of the plant and increase the town's capacity to treat and manage wastewater. $240,370 $300,462 $121,830 Garnish Pardy's Point Water and Sewer Upgrades Upgrading the current sanitary sewer and water services for Pardy's Point. This will eliminate water loss and provide better sewer and water services. Access to potable water will also be improved. $278,186 $347,732 $140,996 George's

Brook-Milton Water Infrastructure Upgrades Installation of a new pump control system in the George's Brook Pumphouse will make the system more energy efficient and reliable. $419,061 $523,826 $212,397 Greenspond Chlorination System Replacement Replacement of the existing chlorination system. This will improve the quality of drinking water in the town and will increase access to potable water. $79,424 $99,280 $40,256 Happy

Adventure Watermain Replacement and Septic Tank Installation Replacing the main waterline and installing a septic holding tank. This will provide residents with safe, clean drinking water and increase the town's capacity to treat and manage wastewater. $207,124 $258,905 $104,979 Hare Bay Replace Water Services Replacement of outdated service pipes with new infrastructure, benefiting the community by increasing access to potable water. $301,249 $376,562 $152,686 Heart's

Content,

Municipality of Sewage Pumping Station Upgrading Upgrading the lift station, including mechanical and electrical equipment. The project will provide better waste water services to town residents. $67,251 $84,064 $34,086 Heart's

Delight-

Islington,

Municipality of Sanitary Sewer Outfall Replacement - Welsh's Hill The removal and replacement of the existing sanitary sewer outfall. This project will increase the town's capacity to manage wastewater. $152,486 $190,607 $77,286 Hickman's

Harbour-

Robinson

Bight Water System Improvements – Phase 2 Upgrades to the current water pressure booster station #2 in the Local Service District of Hickman's Harbour. $63,587 $79,484 $32,229 Lewin's Cove Upgrade Water and Sewer on Pike's Road Upgrading of water, sewer and stormwater pipes will improve the quality of drinking water for residents. $155,622 $194,528 $78,876 Marystown Dunphy's Road – Water, Sewer & Road Upgrading Upgrade to the water and sewer infrastructure as well as road infrastructure. This will benefit the community by improving access to potable water, increase its capacity to manage wastewater, and improve the road network. $133,633 $133,633 $101,139 New-Wes-

Valley Water Main Extension Pound Cove to Templeman Connection Expansion of the main watermain from Little Northwest Pond to Newtown and Templeman streets. Little Northwest Pond will become the new water source for town residents, reducing maintenance and upkeep at the current water source (Carter's Pond). This project will provide increased access to potable water. $585,723 $732,154 $296,869 Norman's

Cove-Long

Cove,

Municipality of Water Line Upgrades Replacing water lines on Cemetery Road and Long Rocks Road. Work includes replacing 1038m of water pipes, five hydrants, and six water valves. Work also includes any associated road rehabilitation work. The project will ensure reliable water supply on Cemetery Road and Long Rocks Road, while increasing resident's access to potable water. $236,021 $295,026 $119,625 Old Perlican Lift Station Retrofit Retrofitting two lift stations at the Bison Cove lift station, and the Washing Brook lift station. This will make the disposal of sewage for the community more efficient and reliable. $50,282 $62,852 $25,485 St. Lawrence Laurentian Avenue Water and Sewer Upgrades Rehabilitation of water and wastewater infrastructure to increase access to potable water and improve the community's capacity to manage wastewater and stormwater. $283,826 $354,783 $143,855 Salmon Cove New Water and Sewer Services Installation of new water and sewer services to provide 21 residences with potable water and sewer connections. It will also increase the Town's capacity to manage wastewater. $425,802 $532,252 $215,814 Salmon Cove Sewer Pumping Station Upgrade Installation of a new lift station will protect 250 residents and their homes from sewage back up. $88,603 $110,754 $44,908 Salvage Chlorine Booster System & Distribution Upgrades Construction of a chlorine booster station to allow chlorine residual throughout the system, and the provision of post hydrants. This will improve water quality and increase access to potable water. $168,309 $210,386 $85,306 Terrenceville Armour Stone Protection Installation of armour stone where coastal erosion is occurring. This will provide protection against the heavy wave action. $142,353 $177,941 $72,150 Whitbourne,

Municipality of Brigus Road Water and Sewer Upgrades Replacing the water, storm sewer, and road infrastructure, including the installation of 425m of new watermain, 425m of storm sewer, 400m of sidewalk, 850m of curb and gutter, 22 water service connections, and 430m of new asphalt. The project will provide reliable water, stormwater, and road infrastructure to residents. $561,083 $701,354 $284,380

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Emily-Jane Gillingham, Manager of Media Relations, Transportation and Infrastructure, 709-729-1758, Cell: 709-730-4607, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

