Residents and businesses of British Columbia to enjoy safer and more efficient travel along Trans-Canada Highway

TAPPEN, BC, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Solid efficient transportation infrastructure is critical to connecting communities, boosting trade and tourism, and strengthening the economy and middle class.

Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, announced funding for six important projects to improve the provincial and national highway systems in the Regional District of Columbia Shuswap, the City of Fort St. John, the District of Taylor, the Town of Golden and the Village of Jaffray.

This extensive work includes lane widening, bridge replacements, consolidating access roads, improving rock catchments, altering medians for better visibility, adding passing lanes and replacing culverts.

Once complete, these projects will significantly reduce congestion and increase driver safety along some of British Columbia's key trade corridors.

The Government of Canada is contributing over $185 million to these projects through the New Building Canada Fund, Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component—National and Regional Projects.

"Safe uncongested transportation routes keep people and goods moving smoothly and are essential to helping our businesses compete and improving people's daily lives. These important upgrades will get people where they need to go safely and smoothly while supporting the regional economy."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Residents and businesses of British Columbia to enjoy safer and more efficient travel

Investment of more than $185.1 million

The Government of Canada is investing a total of $185,122,390 in six road projects in British Columbia to improve the efficiency and safety of key transportation networks and build a strong economy. This financial support comes from the New Building Canada Fund, Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component—National and Regional Projects.

Project list

Project name Location Federal funding Trans-Canada Highway 1: Ford Road to Tappen Valley Road District of Columbia Shuswap $82,142,934 Trans-Canada Highway 1: Four-Laning from Jumping Creek to Jack MacDonald Snow Shed District of Columbia Shuswap $45,741,474 Trans-Canada Highway 1: Selkirk Mountain Four-Laning Town of Golden $31,515,980 Highway 93/95: Corridor Upgrades and Radium Intersection Improvements Town of Golden $17,971,615 Alaska Highway 97 and Swanson Lumber Road Intersection Improvements City of Fort St. John; District of Taylor $4,735,000 Highway 3: Addition of Westbound Passing Lane Village of Jaffray $3,015,927

