Residents and businesses in Wabush to benefit from new industrial wastewater treatment plant

WABUSH, NL, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes that strategic investments in green infrastructure play a key role in supporting dynamic communities while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Today, Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment; and Ron Barron, Mayor of the Town of Wabush, announced funding for a new industrial wastewater treatment plant in Wabush.

This project involves the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant that will treat around 350 cubic meters of sewage per day. This will improve the sewage collection system while ensuring wastewater is effectively treated to meet both federal and provincial standards.

Residents and businesses in Wabush will benefit from a modern, efficient wastewater treatment plant that will meet the community's current and future needs.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $5 million to this wastewater treatment plant through the Green Infrastructure Fund of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The province of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing more than $6.3 million to this project while the Municipality of Wabush is contributing more than $1.2 million.

"Making sure that communities across Canada have modern water treatment infrastructure is essential to building a healthy, sustainable future. This project will benefit Wabush residents by ensuring their wastewater is treated to both Federal and Provincial standards, keeping them and their families safe."

Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Our government is collaborating with federal and municipal partners to build safe and sustainable communities. We are pleased to contribute $6.3 million towards this project so that residents of Wabush will have access to better wastewater services and increased environmental protection."

The Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment

"Today is a good day. The announcement today shows the commitment of all levels of government on taking our wastewater treatment seriously.This has been a vision for the Town of Wabush for some time now. This work has spanned three sitting councils, including the present one, and I would like to thank both levels of government, Federal and Provincial and the present and former councils and our Staff for making this a reality today. I believe Wabush has taken the lead with our town becoming compliant in how we are looking out for the future of our environment."

Ron Barron, Mayor of the Town of Wabush

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

