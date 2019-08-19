Residents across Ontario to benefit from road improvements and bridge replacements

CONESTOGO, ON, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient transportation networks that help Canadians and their families get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely at the end of a long day.

Today, the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Waterloo, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of rural Economic Development and Murray Martin, Councillor for Ward 3, on behalf of Sandy Shantz, Mayor of Woolwich Township, announced funding to improve local roads and replace bridges across Ontario.

Five communities will see the rehabilitation or replacement of important local bridges to improve safety and efficiency for local travellers. For example, Conestogo will see the rehabilitation of the Glasgow Street Bridge, which will increase its load limit and extend its useful life. In addition, the communities of Aramanth, West Perth, Tillsonburg and Georgian Bluff will also see important road improvement work.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $7.7 million towards nine projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The province and municipalities are responsible for the remainder of the project costs.

Quotes

"Safe, efficient roads and bridges help Ontario families get to where they need to go. These investments across the province are supporting the backbone of our rural communities, improving the quality of life of residents and helping our businesses grow."

The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Waterloo, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister for Rural Economic Development

"The Glasgow Street Bridge is of great importance to both the community of Conestogo and the Township of Woolwich as a whole, marrying modern convenience with historical significance. We're delighted to partner with the Federal and Provincial governments to ensure the Bridge receives the essential restoration it needs, allowing it to continue on as a key access point and landmark that our residents can enjoy for years to come."

Sandy Shantz, Mayor of Woolwich Township

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Related Products

Backgrounder

Residents of across Ontario to benefit from road improvements and bridge replacements

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support nine projects, which will improve local road and bridges in Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $7.7 million towards these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream. The province and municipalities are responsible for the remaining project costs.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Municipal

Funding Replacement of the Birch Beach Bridge Township of

Ashfield-Colborne-

Wawanosh The replacement of the Birch Beach Road Bridge includes removing the existing bridge and spillway crossing on Griffins Creek, widening the roadway and installing guardrails. $334,264 $223,061 $181,165 Bridge and Roadway Reconstruction on

Adam Street Municipality of South Bruce The project will remove the existing bridge and construct a new bridge crossing Otter Creek on Adam Street. Work will include relocating the creek, reconstructing

approximately 400 metres of roadway and installing around 110 metres of new guardrail. $764,963 $509,924 $565,617 Reconstruction of

Concession Street

West in Tillsonburg Town of Tillsonburg The reconstruction of Concession Street West will rehabilitate and realign 600 metres of roadway and install new curbs, gutters, catch basins and sidewalks. $787,233 $524,769 $678,246 Reconstruction of

20th Sideroad in

Amaranth Township of

Amaranth The project will rehabilitate approximately 8 km of the 20th Sideroad, which will include reconstructing and paving the road, creating 5.6 km of cycling lanes and installing 15 culverts. $1,191,300 $661,767 $132,433 Replacement of

Bridge 11 Town of Grand Valley The project will remove Bridge 11 and replace it with a new precast

structure. Work will also include 95 metres of road reconstruction and

site restoration work. $580,496 $322,466 $64,532 Rehabilitation of the Glasgow Street

South Bridge in

Conestogo Township of Woolwich The project will rehabilitate an 80 metre bridge across the Conestogo River. $704,375 $469,536 $259,839 Henry Street

Reconstruction Municipality of West Perth The project will reconstruct approximately 610 metres of Henry Street and will replace road granular and pavement, and add sidewalks, curbs and gutters. $471,558 $314,057 $157,500 Reconstruction of

Inglis Falls Road in

Georgian Bluffs Township of Georgian Bluffs The project will reconstruct approximately 640 metres of Inglis Falls Road and involve constructing retaining walls, replacing culverts and the guardrail, installing curbs and

resurfacing the pavement. $2,217,487 $1,478,177 $1,327,693 Replacement of

Structure 043 Municipality of Meaford The demolition and replacement of the bridge over East Minniehill Creek will include roadway improvements to the bridge approaches. $736,000 $490,618 $245,382

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Economic Development Strategy: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Jared Puppe, Director of Infrastructure Services, 519-669-1647 ext. 6029, jpuppe@woolwich.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

