Resident Screening Added to Yardi Breeze in Canada

SANTA BARBARA, California, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ -- Yardi® Breeze is committed to helping apartment communities safeguard their business operations. As part of this commitment, property managers who use Breeze can now screen residents in a matter of seconds through integration with Yardi Resident Screening.

Yardi Resident Screening is a proven online tenant screening system that offers fast, comprehensive reports, so property managers can make smart rental decisions and minimize risk.

The screening process is powered by Certn, the world's largest risk-relevant database. It uses data from thousands of publicly available records and incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning to score prospects. Certn data reveals high-risk behaviors, criminal and court records from 240 countries, 350 Canadian court boards and tribunals, adverse media, eviction records, watch lists and social media profiles.

"Resident qualification is a critical part of the leasing process," said Peter Altobelli, Vice President and general manager of Yardi Canada Ltd. "Screening in Breeze is a fast, powerful and reliable solution at an affordable price."

Breeze also offers easy property-related data transfers for those who use other software. It includes online training and unlimited live chat support. To learn more, call (888) 569-2734 or visit YardiBreeze.ca.

