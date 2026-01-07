A provincial first to strengthen public primary care and support physician owners

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Réseau MAclinique today announced the creation of the Réseau MAclinique FMG Fund, the first fund in Quebec entirely dedicated to family medicine group (FMG) clinics operating within the public system.

This innovative initiative enables physician owners of FMG clinics to join Réseau MAclinique by becoming shareholders in a structured primary care clinic platform, grounded in the conviction that physicians are stronger when they act together to address today's challenges. The Réseau MAclinique FMG Fund was designed to respond to the growing pressures facing public clinics by offering a consolidation model that respects medical autonomy and is firmly rooted in on-the-ground realities.

Under this model, Réseau MAclinique assumes responsibility for the management and support of clinics integrated into the fund. Physician owners are thus able to step away from management-related responsibilities and focus fully on their medical practice and the care of their patients.

Supported by CIBC, the Réseau MAclinique FMG Fund allows clinic owners to reinvest a portion of their clinic's value into equity in the MAclinique Fund. Physicians therefore become shareholders in the fund and participate directly in the growth and value creation of the broader network.

"Primary care is going through a period of significant pressure, both clinically and organizationally. In this context, building collective structures is essential to ensure the sustainability of clinics and to maintain access to care for the population," said Dr. Chantal Guimont, Chair of the Board of Directors of Réseau MAclinique. "The Réseau MAclinique FMG Fund offers a physician-led solution that helps build a stronger, better-equipped network capable of evolving in an increasingly complex environment."

Physicians interested in learning more about the Réseau MAclinique FMG Fund and exploring partnership opportunities can visit this website.

About Réseau MAclinique

Founded in 2017 by and for physicians, Réseau MAclinique is a leading primary care organization in Quebec. The network develops and operates an integrated health services ecosystem--including medical clinics, multidisciplinary medical complexes and seniors' housing solutions--and supports the evolution of family medicine clinics, notably through the Réseau MAclinique FMG Fund.

Recognized as the largest healthcare real estate developer in Quebec, Réseau MAclinique designs and enhances modern care environments that foster interprofessional collaboration and clinical efficiency.

Its mission is to sustainably transform access to outpatient primary healthcare by building, with and for healthcare professionals, human-centered, durable care models aligned with the needs of communities.

