MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Réseau MAclinique announces the acquisition of Humana Groupe Santé, a network of four major medical clinics located in East Montréal and the Centre-Sud area. This strategic transaction strengthens Réseau MAclinique's presence in key areas of the metropolis and enhances access to high-quality primary care services for the communities served.

Humana Groupe Santé brings together a medical team of more than 120 physicians, including approximately 90 family physicians, and is characterized by a culture that fosters interprofessional collaboration and innovation. Each year, these clinics welcome more than 280,000 patients, offering a comprehensive range of primary care services as well as several specialties, including pediatrics, dermatology, women's health, phlebology and sports medicine.

The acquired clinics are:

Centre médical Hochelaga

Clinique médicale 1851

Clinique médicale Maisonneuve-Rosemont

Collectif Médica

This acquisition was completed through the recently launched Fonds GMF Réseau MAclinique, whose objective is to ensure continuity of care and to sustainably strengthen primary care across Québec, while respecting medical autonomy and local realities.

"I could not have imagined a better group than Réseau MAclinique to take over the Humana clinics. Their vision for primary care, the respect they show for the work of our medical and administrative teams, and their ability to evolve clinics for the benefit of physicians and patients alike make them the ideal partner to ensure the continuity and continued development of what we have built," said Dr. Réal Barrette, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Medical Advisor of Humana Groupe Santé.

For Dr. Chantal Guimont, Chair of the Board of Directors of Réseau MAclinique, this acquisition is rooted in a fundamentally human vision of primary care: "We are deeply proud to welcome this remarkable medical group, built and managed in an exemplary manner since its beginnings by seasoned administrators and committed physicians. The Humana clinics hold an essential place in Montréal's primary care ecosystem. Our priority will be to preserve their culture of proximity, support their teams and continue to offer patients accessible, compassionate and high-quality care."

With this acquisition, Réseau MAclinique now brings together nearly 500 physicians and supports close to 1.1 million medical appointments annually. Through the scale of its network, the diversity of its practice environments and its deep roots in local communities, Réseau MAclinique now stands as Québec's leading network of primary care medical clinics, and as a structuring player in the evolution of the healthcare system.

About Réseau MAclinique

Founded in 2017 by and for physicians, Réseau MAclinique is Quebec's largest network of primary care medical clinics. The network develops and operates an integrated ecosystem of health services -- medical clinics, multidisciplinary medical complexes and senior housing solutions -- and supports the evolution of family medicine clinics, notably through the Fonds GMF Réseau MAclinique.

Also recognized as Quebec's largest healthcare real estate developer, Réseau MAclinique designs and enhances modern care environments that foster interprofessional collaboration, clinical efficiency and improved access to care.

Its mission is to sustainably transform access to outpatient primary care by building, with and for healthcare professionals, human, durable care models deeply rooted in the needs of communities.

For more information: https://reseaumaclinique.com/

SOURCE Réseau MAclinique

Media inquiries: Jonathan Prunier, Vice President, Value Creation, Marketing and Communications, Réseau MAclinique, [email protected]