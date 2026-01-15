LONGUEUIL, QC, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Réseau MAclinique today announced the acquisition of Clinique médicale Pierre-Boucher, a major medical clinic located in Longueuil. This transaction marks Réseau MAclinique's first presence on Montréal's South Shore and represents a key milestone in the deployment of its network across Québec.

Established more than 30 years ago in the heart of the Greater Longueuil area, Clinique médicale Pierre-Boucher is an integral part of Québec's primary care landscape. It operates a Family Medicine Group (FMG) as well as an FMG-R, and provides close to 110,000 patient visits annually, making it the fourth-largest clinic in the province in terms of appointments delivered. The clinic is open seven days a week and offers walk-in services accessible to all, contributing in a tangible way to improved access to primary care.

More than 60 physicians, including 40 family physicians, practise at the clinic alongside nurses and allied health professionals. The clinic offers a broad range of services, including family medicine, minor emergency care, cardiology, dermatology and pulmonology, with radiology services available on site. Located next to Hôpital Pierre-Boucher, the clinic actively helps reduce pressure on the emergency department by providing timely care to patients who can be treated in a clinical setting.

"From our very first discussions, it was clear that Clinique médicale Pierre-Boucher and Réseau MAclinique share the same values and the same vision for primary care. We believe in medicine that is accessible, human-centred, rigorous and firmly rooted in the real needs of the population. This transaction ensures continuity of the mission we have carried forward for decades, while providing the clinic with the means to continue its development," said Dr André Berdnikoff, Medical Director of the clinic.

"Clinique médicale Pierre-Boucher is a model of efficiency and community commitment. We commend the leadership and vision of Dr. Berdnikoff, who has built a strong organization that is deeply human and firmly focused on access to care. We are pleased to welcome this exceptional team into the Réseau MAclinique with great respect and benevolence," added Dr Chantal Guimont, Chair of the Board of Directors of Réseau MAclinique.

This transaction represents the first acquisition completed through the newly launched Réseau MAclinique FMG Fund. As a result, Réseau MAclinique now manages three of the four clinics that have delivered the highest number of medical appointments in Québec¹, regroups more than 360 physicians, and supports more than 800,000 medical appointments annually, further strengthening its role in improving access to primary care.

Founded in 2017 by and for physicians, Réseau MAclinique is a leading primary care organization in Quebec. The network develops and operates an integrated health services ecosystem--including medical clinics, multidisciplinary medical complexes and seniors' housing solutions--and supports the evolution of family medicine clinics, notably through the Réseau MAclinique FMG Fund.

Recognized as the largest healthcare real estate developer in Quebec, Réseau MAclinique designs and enhances modern care environments that foster interprofessional collaboration and clinical efficiency.

Its mission is to sustainably transform access to outpatient primary healthcare by building, with and for healthcare professionals, human-centered, durable care models aligned with the needs of communities.

