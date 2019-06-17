Research partnership for artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and cybersecurity

The National Research Council of Canada and the University of Waterloo create new collaboration hub

WATERLOO, ON, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Business leaders, researchers, and students celebrated the launch of the Collaboration on Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Cybersecurity in Waterloo, Ontario. This innovative hub, established by the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) and the University of Waterloo (Waterloo), will lead to discoveries and advances including publications, patents, and the commercialization of technology, and will provide training opportunities for graduate students and postdoctoral fellows.

Canada is a leader in artificial intelligence, a game-changing technology that is transforming our society, the ways we do research and grow our innovative businesses. The NRC Waterloo Collaboration on Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Cybersecurity will conduct research that contributes to intelligent logistics and other applications.

To help position Canada as a global leader, the NRC is increasing its collaboration with regional ecosystems, universities, polytechnic institutions, and colleges, and establishing select collaboration centres across the country.

The University of Waterloo is Canada's top innovation university, with more than 39,000 students and the world's largest co-operative education system of its kind. Waterloo's entrepreneurial culture, combined with an intensive focus on research, powers one of the top innovation hubs in the world.

Quotes

"This collaboration centre brings together leading researchers to make significant advances in artificial intelligence for Canadians and Canadian businesses. We are proud to partner with the University of Waterloo and look forward to the success of this exciting collaboration."

Iain Stewart, President, National Research Council of Canada

"Fundamental research is made stronger through collaboration. This new hub offers the National Research Council and the University of Waterloo an opportunity to make significant strides that will develop Canada's strength in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and the Internet of Things, and expand on our legacy of global impact."

Feridun Hamdullahpur, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Waterloo

Quick facts

The National Research Council of Canada and the University of Waterloo have been collaborating on computer science research and development for over 10 years.

Housed on the University of Waterloo campus, the Collaboration on Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Cybersecurity brings together 20 researchers and students from the National Research Council of Canada and the University of Waterloo.

campus, the Collaboration on Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Cybersecurity brings together 20 researchers and students from the of and the . The National Research Council of Canada is the Government of Canada's largest research organization. It is a key part of the Innovation and Skills Plan and of Budget 2018's commitment to supporting Canada's researchers to build a more innovative economy.

Associated Links

SOURCE National Research Council Canada

For further information: Media Relations, National Research Council of Canada, 613-991-1431, 1-855-282-1637; Matthew Grant, Director, Media Relations, University of Waterloo, Office: 519-888-4451, Cell: 226-929-7627

