QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) is ranked first in Research Infosource's ranking of research intensity, which measures the funding received by faculty members. This is a dual achievement for the institution, which is ranked first not only in Quebec, but in all of Canada.

INRS takes top honours in its category, ahead of renowned universities such as Université Laval, McGill University, and Université de Montréal, thanks to a research intensity per faculty member of $505,400—an increase of 17% over the previous year.

"This is an important accolade for our faculty and student members. It is proof that INRS, which focuses on innovative solutions to contemporary issues, knows how to win the interest of the partners from all fields to push back the boundaries of science." — Luc-Alain Giraldeau, Chief Executive Officer of INRS

An awaited university ranking

Once again this year, Research Infosource unveiled its list of the country's top universities. The firm specializes in rankings of colleges, universities, and companies with a strong R&D focus by calculating income from public and private grants.

This year, total research funding (grants, contracts, contributions from external sources) for INRS as a whole rose from $69,829,000 to $80,361,000. As a result, it ranks 26th among Canada's top 50 research universities in 2023 and 7th province-wide, as well as 2nd in the Université du Québec, making it one of the country's leading research universities.

About INRS

INRS is an academic institution dedicated exclusively to graduate research and training. Since its creation in 1969, it has actively contributed to Quebec's economic, social, and cultural development. INRS ranks first in Quebec in terms of research intensity. It is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres located in Quebec City, Montreal, Laval, and Varennes, which focus their activities on strategic sectors: water, earth, and environment (Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre); energy, materials, and telecommunications (Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications Research Centre); urbanization, culture, and society (Urbanisation Culture Société Research Centre); and health and biotechnology (Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie Research Centre). The INRS community includes over 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, and faculty and staff members.

