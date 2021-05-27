Report on the Future of B.C. Commercial Salmon Fishing Released

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - In response to the ongoing environmental and socio-economic devastation of British Columbia's commercial salmon fishing industry, a comprehensive report on the fishery's future has been released by UFAWU-Unifor and a number of other B.C. salmon organizations.

The report recommends increased Department of Fisheries and Oceans transparency in many aspects of fishery management, as well as increased support from the ministry.

"Fishermen are in absolute agreement that there is no productive relationship between active fishermen and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. This must change." states the report.

"Harvesters have made many recommendations for DFO on improving salmon runs, salmon allocation, salmon access, governance and licensing," says UFAWU-Unifor President James Lawson. "Now we would like to see the government's support in making these recommendations a reality."

The report was created following the Future of the B.C. Commercial Salmon Fishing Conference, which took place on January 21 and 22, 2021. It details the many recommendations voiced by the active commercial salmon harvesters who attended the conference.

The plan to create the report originated when the deputy minister created a small working group to provide policy input on the future of the salmon fishery.

The working group is made up of representatives from UFAWU-Unifor, the Area C Harvest Committee, Area D Gillnet Association, Area E Harvest Committee, Area G Trollers Association, Commercial Fishing Caucus, Native Brotherhood of B.C., Native Fishing Association, Northern Native Fishing Corporation, Northern Trollers Association, and others.

The report has been submitted to DFO and is available online at ufawu-unifor.org.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact UFAWU-Unifor Communications Organizer Liam Hill-Allan at [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

