Report of the Action Group Against Racism : The Tree That Hides The Forest

WENDAKE, QC, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Last October, the AFNQL committed with the Legault government to set up a Joint Political Table to solve critical issues, not only for First Nations, but also for the Quebec society. Blatant racism and discrimination, conflicts related to territory and resources, conflicting jurisdiction: the list is long, the causes are profound, and the impacts are often felt on the social climate in Quebec.

"Until now, the Legault government has taken a piecemeal approach, without taking the time to get to the root of the social issues we are facing. This is the case today, with a series of measures that may not have a lasting effect if we do not address the root causes of racism and discrimination.

The Joint Political Table with the Legault government will therefore have to go much further and not be afraid to get to the bottom of things. The AFNQL recently surveyed Quebec public opinion, regardless of political parties, and found an interest and openness that the Legault government must respect," says AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard.

The AFNQL also intends to quickly propose to Premier Legault a framework that will enable the Joint Political Table to find lasting solutions that the First Nations population and the population of Quebec expect.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together the 43 Chiefs of the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador. www.apnql.com

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

