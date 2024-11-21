Report Climate Solutions, Not Causes

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF), in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network (SJN), present a free online workshop on Climate Solutions Journalism. The event takes place on Dec. 2, 2024 from noon to 1:00 p.m. EST. Thanks to the generous support of Intact Financial Corporation, this timely interactive webinar is open to journalists interested in broadening their approach to climate coverage through a solutions-oriented lens. Participation in this virtual event is free, but registration is required and spaces are limited.

"Building climate resilience has always been central to Intact's strategy. As we see the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events increase, there is an urgency for society to become more resilient to the impacts of climate change," says Mel Wright, Vice President, Communications, Intact Financial Corporation. "We commend journalists on the critical role they play in informing audiences about climate solutions and look forward to the opportunities this workshop will bring to influence climate action at the individual level."

The Climate Solutions Journalism Workshop will equip journalists with the tools to shift from problem-focused climate reporting to narratives that emphasize viable, evidence-based solutions. Attendees will gain practical skills in crafting nuanced climate stories that integrate data, diverse perspectives and visuals to make complex issues more accessible and impactful. The session will feature interactive discussions and give journalists the opportunity to share experiences and strategies for embedding solutions-focused reporting into their work.

Leading the workshop will be Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson, an esteemed Indigenous climate journalist and scholar from Samoa. As Director of Climate Journalism at SJN and a veteran reporter with more than 20 years' experience, Jackson brings invaluable insights into the significance of climate journalism in addressing the climate crisis with depth and cultural sensitivity.

"As climate challenges intensify globally, the need for journalism that goes beyond simply reporting on problems is more important than ever," says Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director of the Canadian Journalism Foundation. "Audiences need to understand how communities are actively tackling these pressing issues in meaningful ways.

"This free workshop offers journalists the opportunity to explore innovative approaches to climate reporting that not only inform but also inspire and empower their audiences."

Climate Solutions Journalism Workshop

A free online workshop

DATE: Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 12:00 p.m. EST

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation



Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks , a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education , training and research

The CJF has been dedicated to acting as a catalyst for open and honest dialogue – helping to improve relationships between and understanding of the media and the private and public organizations that are often the focus of media and public attention. It is a pivotal distinction that sets The Canadian Journalism Foundation apart.

The Canadian Journalism Foundation attracts presidents, CEOs and senior executives from Canada's leading institutions. CJF's Executive Committee and Board of Directors include high-level representatives from corporations, media organizations, academic institutions, professional associations, and some of Canada's leading charitable foundations. CJF is built on the commitment of these inspired and influential individuals who lend their time and expertise to furthering CJF's mission.

About the Solutions Journalism Network

The Solutions Journalism Network is leading a global shift in how people understand and shape the world by focusing reporting on how people are responding to problems and what we can learn from their successes and failures. When news reveals what's working or promising, it elevates the tone of public discourse, making it less divisive and more constructive, allows communities to see better options, and builds agency and hope. This leads to meaningful change.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Intact has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $22 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through agencies and a wide network of brokers, including its wholly owned subsidiary BrokerLink. Through belairdirect, Intact distributes directly to consumers. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through affinity groups, travel insurance, as well as exclusive and tailored offerings through Intact Prestige.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

In the U.K., Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides personal, commercial and/or specialty insurance solutions through the RSA, NIG and FarmWeb brands.

