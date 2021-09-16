REPENTIGNY, QC, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Repentigny Police Service is sharing their action plan for a police service mobilized for its community. With this plan, the Repentigny police service commits to becoming an agent of change within its community and to actively participate in its transformation. With new practices based on care and empathy, as well as interventions free from racism or discrimination, they aim to build a tighter and stronger community.

For over a year, Repentigny police has committed to a custom-made initiative, with the goal of becoming a more equitable, diverse and inclusive organization dedicated to its community and constantly learning from it. This independant, innovative and unique initiative – the first of its kind in Quebec's police scene – was led by Uena agency, a partner well-versed in the plurality of experiences and realities.

The plan identifies new avenues of communications and community relations and renewed vision for an inclusive police force.

''Our action plan aims to create organisational change based on equity, diversity and inclusion principles, and goes beyond tackling racial profiling. It was developed with the realities and experiences of our officers in mind as well as the concerns and realities of organizations on our territory'', says Helen Dion, Repentigny police director. ''I want to remind everyone that everything that has been done through this initiative since the very beginning, was done to improve as an organization but also as individuals. This plan is a demonstration of our daily commitment to doing better.''

The plan, developed over the course of the past year, counts 5 central objectives focused on 5 main areas of the organization (organizational culture, operations, human resources, communications & ecosystem) from which stem 50 specific and concrete actions.

Rolled out over the next 5 years, the actions will be monitored and measured through impact indicators which were custom-made for Repentigny police's unique initiative.

«This innovative initiative creates dialogue between police and residents to mitigate the misunderstandings on both sides. By approaching the questions beyond racial profiling, we will be able not only to prevent, but also to foster practices that help police officers understand the realities of the diverse populations they work with and for », mentions Shahad Salman, Main Consultant, Uena Agency.

This action plan is rooted in a systemic approach, based on conversations with Repentigny police's staff, on research carried out by independent researchers and on discussions with the community. ''This initiative has given us the tools to develop and implement this action plan. The different phases of the initiative have exposed us to findings that are difficult to receive both as an organisation as well as police officers. Behind their uniform, our officers are people like you and me and they do remarquable work every single day'', says Mme Dion.

To access the action plan (in French only): https://repentigny.ca/actualites-publications/evoluons-au-rythme-de-notre-communaute

SOURCE Ville de Repentigny

