REPENTIGNY, QC, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - At the Boîte événementielle, in front of nearly 200 guests – elected officials and representatives from all levels of government, national media, big promoters, economic stakeholders, university and financial institutions – Repentigny officially launched Avantia, its flagship project to rezone the industrial park located along highway 40.

A visionary urban project unveiled to great fanfare by mayor Nicolas Dufour, accompanied by the Honourable Senator Danièle Henkel, a renowned Quebec entrepreneur.

Aerial view of Repentigny (CNW Group/Ville de Repentigny)

A historic turning point for Repentigny

"Today is a great day for our city. We are not just launching an urban project, we are taking bold steps to redefine the face of Repentigny. Avantia is the economic incarnation of our desire to innovate, intelligently build and create a lasting future for generations to come," declared Mayor Dufour to applause.

In a context where Repentigny has achieved a rate of development of 99.99%, the municipal administration chose ambition over the status quo. Result: Avantia, an area of 6 million square feet transformed into a veritable urban ecosystem with industries, innovative business spaces, between 4,000 and 5,000 new living units, a tramway, a school, sponge parks (to absorb and manage the rainwater), and nearby commercial services.

Avantia: One place. One thousand experiences

"This project is not just an urban transformation. It's a statement of intention. A powerful message sent to entrepreneurs in Quebec, Canada and elsewhere: in Repentigny, you'll find fertile ground for your aspirations," underscored Ms. Henkel, who sees Avantia as a shining example of the modern francophone economy.

Avantia proposes an integrated view of development: a functional mix, a concrete ecological transition and a sustainable mobility. In concrete terms, this means a neighbourhood where living units, industries, businesses, offices, services, public transport and public spaces harmoniously coexist, all connected by a pedestrian and cyclist green corridor.

Inspired by the concept of the 15-minute city, Avantia will provide access to all essential services, such as grocery stores, schools, parks, transportation and workplaces, on foot or by bicycle, in less than 15 minutes.

Moreover, the promoters and entrepreneurs who have a development project in this new neighbourhood will benefit from simplified administrative procedures thanks to Accès Promoteurs Repentigny, a new personalized support service accessible at repentigny.ca/apr.

Major economic benefits, ready infrastructure

According to the BC2 firm, Avantia will generate nearly $40 million in tax revenues in the medium term, which is welcome news to Repentigny citizens' wallets.

But beyond the numbers, this project represents the business community's renewed confidence in Repentigny's bold vision. With the addition of a hotel project, a university satellite campus less than one kilometre away, Avantia represents the future of Quebec cities: inclusive, intelligent, accessible.

The city is ready: it recently established solid regulations in this strategic sector, clearly defining its vision and the development standards, while it already has the sustainable infrastructures needed to support its implementation.

"Repentigny is becoming a living laboratory for what urban development in the 21st century can be. A city that houses, welcomes and banks on human capital. A city that stands tall and faces forward," concludes the mayor.

Discover all the project details at avantiarepentigny.ca.

Sofia Benzakour

Chief of Staff

