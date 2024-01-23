REPEAT WINS FOR SUBARU OUTBACK AND CROSSTREK IN AUTOTRADER AWARDS

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is excited to once again see the Subaru Crosstrek and Outback be recognized by the 2024 AutoTrader Awards. The Subaru Crosstrek was crowned Best Subcompact SUV while the Outback was named Best Compact SUV, both for the second year in a row.

For the AutoTrader Awards, a jury of over 20 expert automotive journalists have considered every single vehicle available for Canadians to buy and have voted on the best ones in 28 categories.

"It's impressive to see Subaru earning repeat wins with its Crosstrek and Outback," said Jodi Lai, AutoTrader Editor-in-Chief, "These are two vehicles that continue to impress the AutoTrader jury with their practicality, user-friendliness, standard safety features, and added confidence in Canadian winters. Congratulations to the team at Subaru for this pair of excellent crossovers."

Being all-new for 2024, the Crosstrek continues to win over buyers with refined comfort, bold new design and tons of standard features. Recently introduced, the Crosstrek Wilderness now joins the lineup as the most rugged and adventure-ready Crosstrek ever built.

The Subaru Outback continues to resonate with Canadians, offering exceptional capability, versatility, and unique packaging. An IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK +, the Outback provides exceptional refinement and capability on top of its class-leading safety.

"We are thankful and proud that both Crosstrek and Outback are receiving this recognition," said SCI Chairman, President and CEO, Tomohiro Kubota. "This award is a testament to the collective effort and passion of our entire team and fuels our commitment to delivering excellence in everything we do."

About Subaru Canada , Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]